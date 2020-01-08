TOMBSTONE — Keith Guin and Randy Keeling relinquished the president and vice president titles for the Tombstone Unified School District governing board Wednesday night as their terms came to an end.
Keeling nominated Mark Hayhurst for president and Rick Shelley for vice president. Both nominations were seconded and approved, which put Hayhurst in charge of the rest of the meeting.
“I know I haven’t done much in the year, but I’ll get after it more now,” Hayhurst said after being elected.
Hayhurst graduated from Northern Arizona University in 1965 and was hired by the Benson School District where he taught and coached for 17 years. After Benson he worked in Marana, Casa Grande and Buena High School, then started working for Tombstone High School in 1998. The 2018 season was his last as a volunteer football coach for the Yellow Jackets.
Like Hayhurst, Shelley is eager to take over his new role.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to serve the board as vice president and I’m looking forward to representing the school district,” he said.
The board also approved Superintendent Robert Devere’s yearly evaluation. Devere was critiqued on four categories: education, management, governing board and personnel. He received mostly “outstanding” and “satisfactory” rankings from the five board members.
The comments in the summary, which a copy was provided to the Herald/Review, said: “Superintendent performs his duties to ensure our school maintains out current standing in the community. I believe there is more that can be done to promote better communications with the public by the Superintendent on (what) happens across (the state) and state of our district.”
The board also discussed again the idea of putting a bond initiative on the ballot during the next election. Devere told the board he spoke to a consultant out of Phoenix about coming to present more information to them, but said it would cost thousands of dollars for him to appear. The board asked if there would be any options to lower the cost or other alternative, but a decision was not made on bringing the consultant in for a future meeting or putting the bond on the ballot again.
The next board meeting will be Feb. 12 at Huachuca City School.