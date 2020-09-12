TOMBSTONE — The United States Department of Agriculture, in conjunction with Tombstone Public Schools, is offering free lunch kits to all children up to 18 years of age through Dec. 31, 2020.
These five-day mealtime kits of frozen breakfasts and lunches can be picked up Monday mornings from 7:15 to 8 at Huachuca City School and from 8:15 to 8:45 at Walter J. Meyer School in Tombstone.
Children do not have to be enrolled in Tombstone Unified School District to qualify for the distribution. Parents and guardians are allowed to pick the meal kits up, and unlike past breakfast and lunch distributions, they are not required to have their children with them.
“This program comes through a waiver that the USDA started nationwide, and we had an opportunity to be part of it,” said Jeremy Summers, the district’s food service director. “These are frozen meals that look much like TV dinners. There are instructions in each box that provide guidelines on how to cook the meals and what product goes with what day. We order the meal kits through Sysco, our food distributor.”
TUSD actually started the distribution Sept. 1, but Summers wants to get the word out so more families will take advantage of the program.
“This program is so new to us, that we’re not sure what kind of participation to expect as more people learn about it,” Summers said. “This is a great opportunity for us to reach out to the community. The goal is to help children who are not enrolled in school by providing them with free, healthy meals.”
Because of COVID, a large number of students are studying remotely, so are not benefiting from free breakfasts and lunches provided at school.
“When COVID came along, a lot of families went through tough times because of job losses and stretches of unemployment,” Summers said. “This USDA waiver is intended to help those families that are struggling because of a drop in income.”
“Through the waiver, all TUSD students who are attending school for in-person learning also are provided free breakfasts and lunches, regardless of the family’s economic status. This waiver extends through the end of December,” Summers said.
Meals in the kits are continuously rotated, so kids get different meals every week, Summers said.
“This program is really good news for everyone because it benefits children of all ages. As more people find out about it, we hope to get more participation.”
For information about the free meals, contact Summers at 520-457-2217, ext. 3289, or by email at jsummers@tombstone.k12.az.us.