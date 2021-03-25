There are many questions about the San Pedro River. Why is there water even in a dry year? Why does the river almost always flow in some areas? What sources provide water to the river? What other factors affect the river? What about recharge? What is the long-term outlook? Why should I care? Let's examine these.
First, some terminology. "Baseflow" is water that runs in the river perennially. An "aquifer" is a subsurface layer of gravel and soil that is permeated with water. There is the "regional aquifer" that comprises the area from mountain to river and also the "alluvial aquifer," a much smaller aquifer which underlies the river itself. A "wash" is a small tributary waterway.
Why is there still baseflow in dry years? Baseflows depend primarily on inflows of groundwater reaching the river from the regional aquifer. Mountain front recharge is the regional aquifer’s primary source of groundwater, but it can take many years to reach the river’s floodplain alluvium. Baseflows during dry summer months depend mostly on groundwater recharge from several years past.
Why does the river consistently flow in some areas? "Geologic shunting," where bedrock near the surface forces groundwater to build-up above streambed level. The area north of the Charleston Road bridge at the Charleston Narrows makes it one of the last places to go dry.
What sources of water create baseflow? Most rainfall occurs during the monsoon, but these short duration thunderstorms produce mostly quick runoff. Most groundwater recharge is from winter precipitation in high-altitude mountains. Winter frontal storms are gentler, more widespread, and longer lasting allowing more time for the ground to absorb. Winter precipitation, especially snowpack, is typically more important for maintaining groundwater levels.
Additional water comes from ephemeral flow in tributary washes. Slower runoff from the washes provides the best tributary recharge. Most tributary washes are underlain by older coarse fluvial deposits forming underground quick conduits (paleo-channels) that convey groundwater to the river.
Beaver dams provide bank recharge and storage that help maintain baseflows through slow releases back to the channel. Summer monsoons can produce floods that overflow riverbanks and recharge the floodplain alluvium. Trees and riparian vegetation hold soils in place, which in turn retains floodwater. The floodplain alluvium can provide about up to 18 months of return flow to the river. Artesian conditions in the St. David and Hereford bring groundwater above ground level in wells, springs, and wetlands adjacent to, but not in the river.
What other factors affect the river? Good watershed ground cover and organic content of the soil are essential to infiltrate precipitation and to prevent excessive runoff and erosion. Watershed conditions determine the amount and timing of runoff and groundwater reaching tributary drainages, the floodplain, and stream. “Spongier”, well vegetated soils hold more water for subsequent discharge. Vegetated drainages play an important role in maintaining proper hydrologic function and a dynamic ecosystem equilibrium capable of supporting a healthy environment and a viable economy.
What about recharge initiatives? Stormwater recharge facilities can provide other sources of groundwater near the river to help baseflows but many more stormwater recharge basins would be needed. As we have seen this year and since the 70’s, stormwater recharge reductions can be expected with even less frequent, more intense storms and even drier summers and winters, as predicted with climate change. The United States Weather Service expects this winter to also be dry due to the “La Niña” southern oscillation pattern that is currently in place.
Effluent recharge can only “temporarily mask” the ultimate demise of perennial flows by recharging near the river, but eventually will only worsen the situation because many gallons of groundwater extraction are needed to produce each gallon of effluent recharge. Water quality must be considered.
What is the long-term outlook for the San Pedro? The river receives only the “left over groundwater” after withdrawals from wells between the mountain fronts and the floodplain. The long-term sustainability of perennial flows is much like a bank account that sooner or later runs out when withdrawals continue to exceed deposits. Continued and increased groundwater withdrawals decrease aquifer storage, reduce the groundwater gradient and flow towards the river, and diminish perennial baseflows.
Both summer and winter baseflows have been steadily declining long before the 1988 SPRNCA dedication. Groundwater modeling verifies long-term over-drafting, declining groundwater gradients, and the cone of depression are reducing groundwater flows that would otherwise reach the river. Fort Huachuca's “Net-Zero'' groundwater usage is a great concept that needs to be incentivized throughout all communities in the watershed.
Why should I care about the river? Baseflows are “the canary in the coal mine” for all water users who depend on the regional aquifer. Depletion of the river will be a sign that the aquifer itself, upon which all valley residents depend, is being drained. The impact of that will eventually reach all of us.
Ben Lomeli, CFM, is a hydrologist and natural resources scientist with over 45 years working experience, both in government and in the private sector.