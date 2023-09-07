B and G golf

Mallory Miller, a member of The UPS Store golf team and golf pro Briggs Duce chat just before Duce tees up a drive on the 18th hole during the GolfFore Kids tournament at Pueblo del Sol Country Club. The tournament is a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sierra Vista. 

For the fourth straight year, The UPS Store walked away as top team at the Golf Fore Kids tournament.

Team members Mallory Miller, Adam Berns, Chris Gentry and Dan Workman won the 4-man scramble tournament Friday, an annual fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sierra Vista.

DSC_0602.JPG

The UPS Store golf team came in first place at Friday's Golf Fore Kids tournament. From left to Right, team members are Mallory Miller, Chris Gentry, Adam Berns and Dan Workman. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?