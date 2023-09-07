For the fourth straight year, The UPS Store walked away as top team at the Golf Fore Kids tournament.
Team members Mallory Miller, Adam Berns, Chris Gentry and Dan Workman won the 4-man scramble tournament Friday, an annual fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sierra Vista.
Despite threatening skies and an afternoon rain, the tournament drew 13 teams to Pueblo del Sol Country Club in support of the Boys & Girls Club and the after-school programs the nonprofit provides to hundreds of young people, while enjoying a casual game of golf.
“The strategy behind the four-man scramble is that it’s a format that makes golf more inviting for players of all abilities,” Jay Hamwright, Boys & Girls Club Chief Executive Officer, said of the event. “It’s a format where four players form a team and all contribute to the score as a whole rather than going with individual scores. This helps speed up the pace and it’s more welcoming to golfers of all skill levels,” added Hamwright, who happened to be a member of team Far from Par.
“Obviously, my team went into this with no expectations of winning,” he said with a laugh.
Friday marked the fourth annual Golf Fore Kids tournament and is one the local Boys & Girls Clubs’ three largest annual fundraisers.
Briggs Duce, a 2016 Buena High School graduate, former UofA golf team member and professional golfer, volunteered to hit drives off the 18th tee as an additional fundraising opportunity for the Club. There was a $5 charge for each of Duce’s drives and nearly all the golfers agreed to pay the fee.
“I paid it to support the Boys and Girls Club and because it was entertaining to watch him (Duce) hit the drives,” said Tom Otto, a member of team Tequila and Tabasco. “All four of the drives that we watched were consistent and impressive. He’s a talented young golf pro and just an all around great person.”
The Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative team with Marcus Harston, Adam Forest and John Peebles finished the tournament in second place. A team called Three Joes and a Pro, with team members Tony Crum, Jon Fally and Jordan and Tyler Krings came in third. As the team’s only woman and professional golfer, Jordan Krings represented the “pro” reference in the team’s name.
With a 320-yard drive, Adam Berns won the men’s longest drive competition at the ninth hole, while Raquel “Rocky” Carampatan won the women’s longest drive competition at the 14th hole. The men’s closest-to-the-pin competition was won by Keith Landry at the eighth hole and Jordan Krings was closest-to-the-pin in the women’s competition at the third hole.
Plaques were presented to all four members of the top three teams, special prizes were given to closest-to-the pin winners and all participants received swag bags.
“We always have great community support for our tournament and other club fundraisers,” Hamwright said. “I want to give a big shout out to the staff at Pueblo del Sol Country Club for being so great to work with while we were planning the tournament and for all the help they provided during the event. I also want to thank the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sierra Vista board members and all the volunteers that stepped up to help with this event. We would not have been able to do this without all of you.”