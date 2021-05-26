SIERRA VISTA — At least 22 people want the chance to sit on the City Council and take over the seat recently vacated by former councilwoman Sarah Pacheco, officials said Wednesday.
People interested in being appointed to the Sierra Vista City Council had until 5 p.m. Wednesday to apply for the seat left empty by Pacheco two weeks ago after she resigned. Pacheco, who served for 2½ years, had to vacate her place on the panel after she and her family sold their Sierra Vista house and moved to Hereford.
Applications were still pouring into City Hall on Wednesday afternoon, said City Clerk Jill Adams, with at least three coming in after noon. By 4 p.m. there were 21 letters of interest for Pacheco's seat.
Adams, who recalled the last time the City Council had to appoint someone to a vacant seat was over a decade ago when then-council member Rick Mueller resigned to run for mayor, said the number of applicants this time around is about "average."
The next step, according to Adams, will be an executive session of the City Council on Thursday at 3:30 p.m., when council members are expected to pare down the list of applicants — somewhat. The names of the applicants will be revealed after the executive session, said city spokeswoman Judy Hector.
"You'll see a split between the council members," Adams said. "They could interview everyone on the list, but that's not logical."
Once council members reach agreement on how many people to leave on the list, each person will be interviewed, pretty much like one would interview a job applicant, Adams said.
In another executive session, council members will then be tasked with choosing the applicant they think is the best fit for Pacheco's seat, Adams said. Once they agree, they can reach a consensus but they can't vote.
The vote has to be taken in a public meeting that can either be called after the executive session or council members can wait until the next regular City Council meeting, Adams said.
The newly-appointed council member will sit on the panel until the next election cycle, Adams said. The person can run to be elected onto the City Council or bow out. Pacheco's term ends in December 2022.
The names of those who have expressed interest in a seat on the council have not yet been released by the city.