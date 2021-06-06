SIERRA VISTA — On Saturday, Nacho Valenzuela received a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick for his work in maintaining the Fry Pioneer Cemetery’s history.
The now 96-year-old Valenzuela and his uncle, Eugenio Moreno Jr., made a map of the cemetery in the 1980s that made recent efforts to restore the cemetery and grave markers possible. Valenzuela and his family, including Marta Messmer, his daughter and a co-chair of the Sierra Vista Historical Society’s Fry Pioneer Cemetery Restoration Committee, have been closely involved with the cemetery’s journey.
“Without the map, the cemetery that all the people outside of the Fry family would have just … (there are five) permanent graves, and that’s all that would have been able to be seen,” Messmer said.
Instead, Marty Jones, the other co-chair of the restoration committee, and Tim Doyle, the president of the Sierra Vista Historical Society, were able to use Valenzuela’s map to plot out places for as many grave markers as they could confirm amidst a volunteer-based effort to restore the cemetery.
During the presentation ceremony on Saturday, attendees remarked how different the cemetery looked from just three years ago. White plastic whiskers now mark the graves of the mostly Pascua Yaqui and Mexican adults laid to rest in the mid 1900s, and red and blue whiskers mark the graves of more than 50 unnamed infants, many of whose mothers worked in prostitution, according to Henry F. Hauser Museum Curator Elizabeth Wrozek. A garden honors the infants, and a path winds its way throughout the cemetery to reach the Fry family graves in the middle.
“History is important,” said Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller of the histories preserved in the cemetery. “If we don't know where we've been, we don't know where we're going. And by (Valenzuela) pitching in and filling the holes of the history ... we can show that we've been a caring community for generations before the city was even established in 1956.”
Wrozek said many of the people buried here were workers who built and supplied the town in its early days, or worked at Fort Huachuca just as Valenzuela did for over 40 years, according to Messmer. Much of Valenzuela’s own family is buried here, which Messmer said was his original motivation in maintaining the cemetery.
“My dad — when he was a teenager — he would be sent there to dig graves. ... His last grave preparation he did in 2010 for a Fry family member, Margaret Corona. So, I mean ... he's always been involved,” Messmer said.
The cemetery was forgotten by many between when Valenzuela marked the graves with paver bricks and permanent markers in the 1980s and '90s and the resurgence of care for the cemetery in the 2010s. A brick wall around the Fry graves ensured those were left alone, but Doyle said after part of the surrounding area was sold to a private owner in 2008, people began unknowingly parking on top of the unmarked graves, some where the infants were buried.
“You always expect older people or people to die but when it's a baby to me that's like, they're parking on the baby!” Messmer said. “I'm like, what? You can't do that; can't put trash on the babies.”
After the historical society received an anonymous donation and gave it to the city to buy the rest of the cemetery, restoration began. Parking on the cemetery was no longer allowed, and gabion basket fences were put up around the entire cemetery.
The Fry family still owns the Fry plots in the middle of the cemetery and can bury family there, but burials are not allowed in the rest of the area as there may be more unknown graves, Wrozek said in an email.
One of Messmer’s sons, Ethan Messmer, noted the importance of having the cemetery as a connection to their roots, and Marta Messmer thinks their family will continue to be involved in its maintenance. She said it was an honor that Kirkpatrick was taking the time to come and recognize Valenzuela’s contributions to it.
“People down here are really dedicated ... to the community and what they're doing, so I think it’s really important,” Kirkpatrick said of Valenzuela’s work.
Messmer said she doesn’t think it will ever go back to being just an empty lot now that much of the community has gotten involved as well.
“The recognition that he's receiving now is not why (Valenzuela) did it,” Messmer said, “but it's great because to me it's like ... look at the importance of somebody who's going to dedicate, you know, 30 years of his time off and on, to recognize not only his family but everybody that was buried there. Then you have to think it has to be important not just to him, but to everyone.”