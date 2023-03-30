Veterans, citizens and the mayor of Sierra Vista all gathered in Veteran’s Memorial Park on Wednesday to remember and honor Vietnam War veterans. The memorial event featured a recitation of the pledge of allegiance, a prayer, words from a local veteran and a proclamation from the mayor.

The gathering, which featured veterans from multiple wars, was put together and organized by William Beecher, a Vietnam veteran himself.

