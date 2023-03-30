Veterans, citizens and the mayor of Sierra Vista all gathered in Veteran’s Memorial Park on Wednesday to remember and honor Vietnam War veterans. The memorial event featured a recitation of the pledge of allegiance, a prayer, words from a local veteran and a proclamation from the mayor.
The gathering, which featured veterans from multiple wars, was put together and organized by William Beecher, a Vietnam veteran himself.
“Our objective today is to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families on behalf of the nation, with distinct recognition of former POWs and families of those still listed as missing, and especially for the widows and families who join us here today,” Beecher said in his opening remarks.
The date of March 29 holds a special importance for Vietnam veterans as the date marked the end of deployment of the troops, something Beecher pointed out in his speech.
“Many ask: Why is March 29 a significant date,” said Beecher. “March 29 was chosen as National Vietnam War Veterans Day because on March 29, 1973, Military Assistance Command Vietnam (MACV) was disbanded and the last U.S. combat troops departed the Republic of Vietnam. The last unit was elements of MACV’s Infantry Security Force, who actually were special couriers.”
Following Beecher’s speech, Mayor Clea McCaa addressed the crowd.
“We honor the sacrifices of these Americans and their families, and, whereas, this group of veterans returned to a devalued society from an unpopular war, unlike prior foreign wars where veterans returned as heroes," McCaa said in his proclamation.
McCaa’s proclamation was met with a round of applause before he and Beecher laid a ceremonial wreath down and honored the veterans that never made it home.
Beecher stressed the importance of veterans and serving the country after the gathering was over, saying that he hopes to see more youth joining the armed forces.
"We need to do this [gathering] as many times as we can,” Beecher said. “The numbers of people that are joining the military to defend our country get smaller and smaller every year, and that's a shame. There should be enough pride in America that you would want to defend it."
“I think that America — our recruiters and family members that served in the military — need to do a better job of advertising and convincing our kids that, just because you put on the uniform, doesn't mean you're going to a place like Vietnam or Afghanistan.
Beecher added that the military can be a source for funding for those seeking to continue their education after high school, and that the importance of defending the country "should be in the bloodstream of every American.”
He added that there are other ways people can serve their country without joining the military though, stressing the importance of being a positive impact in the local community.
“Now, a caveat that I would say, you don’t have to be in the military to give back,” Beecher said. “But you can volunteer, or you can join [a] church and other civic organizations and you still can give back to the community."
Overall, he said it's important to not only remember the service and sacrifice of veterans, but to learn from their experiences as well.
“A part of that giving back to the community is this aging population of veterans. Take a few minutes if you see them on the street, see them at the mall, you just walk up and say thank you," he said.
"Go to some of the care facilities we talked about in the speech today. Get a group of three or four of you, go have an iced tea, a cup of coffee. There are stories to be told to our young Americans that you’ll never hear if you don’t take the time to listen.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone