Violent storms beginning on July 7 and continuing through the weekend have caused numerous power outages throughout Cochise County and resulted in Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative line crews working nonstop, Operations Chief Nathan Hodges said this week.
“Just from the storm on Saturday (July 11) we lost 17 poles,” Hodges said. “Our linemen worked through the night to get the power back on.”
Crews responded around 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, to damage caused by a microburst that moved through the Hereford area. Strong winds knocked down seven poles on Moson Road and an eighth pole in another location, also causing extensive damage at several properties in the area.
Work to restore power continued through the night, with electricity turned back on to all but five affected SSVEC members by midmorning on July 8. Crews stayed on the scene, continuing to replace broken poles and clean up debris caused by the storm.
Saturday an extensive and powerful weather system knocked down poles and put more than 100 SSVEC members out of power throughout Cochise County. Residents southwest of Tombstone, in Huachuca City, Willcox, Sunsites, McNeal and Mescal were affected by the storm.
Nine poles were knocked down in the rugged terrain southwest of Tombstone.
“When we came out Saturday night, there wasn’t a clear road to get to some of the poles, so we needed to get equipment out there to clear the road, then move our trucks into these areas,” said Mark Roll, construction and maintenance manager at the Sierra Vista facility.
Linemen from Willcox were called out to replace downed poles and restore power to residents in Sunsites and McNeal, while linemen from Benson responded to a downed power line and a broken pole in the J-6/Mescal area.
After working through the night, crews were able to reset poles, rehang power lines and restore electricity by late Sunday afternoon. Electricity returned to about 111 SSVEC members in the J-6 area at around 11 p.m. Saturday, with all other affected residents restored to power by 1:15 a.m. Sunday.
The challenging terrain around Tombstone, the High Knoll Subdivision and Huachuca City required linemen to continue making repairs until Sunday night at around 9:30 p.m.