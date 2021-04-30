SIERRA VISTA — The city's plan to launch a program that would help the homeless with vouchers for essential items is in fundraising and grant-writing mode aimed at getting the cash needed to get the project up and running.
The goal of the program, aptly called Better Bucks, is to give homeless people vouchers for essential items, rather than give them money that could instead be used to buy drugs or booze, Sierra Vista Police Corp. Scott Borgstadt said recently. Several local business would have to sign up to accept the Better Bucks for their products. The businesses then would be reimbursed with cash by the non-profit running the program after the businesses provide the organization with receipts.
The local program was inspired by a similar one launched in Flagstaff by Flagstaff Police and the Shadows Foundation.
Borgstadt, who sits on Sierra Vista's Better Bucks Board of Directors, said last week the group is working on fundraisers and writing grants in order to raise the $15,000 needed to get the program going. That includes preparing proposals for various businesses and civic groups, he said.
"We've got some positive responses from some organizations that are willing to fund the program in some manner, but we haven't got any money yet," Borgstadt said. "But we're getting close to getting there.
"Once we get the funds in place we can start soliciting merchants to participate in the program and getting more folks to help out in implementing the program."
He said part of the money will go toward paying the Flagstaff-based Shadows Foundation, the group that started Better Bucks in that city. The Shadows Foundation will be helping the city establish its Better Bucks program. The rest of the money will go toward advertising, printing the voucher booklets and reimbursing the merchants who participate by accepting the Better Bucks at their stores.
The Better Bucks vouchers come in booklets of five, each one for $1. The public may purchase the voucher booklets for $6. The extra dollar goes toward printing the voucher booklets and other administrative costs.
The vouchers will include information on community services and organizations that provide assistance to the homeless. A one-day bus pass will be included in the voucher booklet, Borgstadt said.
Once the Shadows Foundation gets the program off the ground, the board of directors will accept applications from nonprofit organizations interested in taking it over.
Initially, the board wanted to start with a nonprofit and build from there, but because of COVID-19, various nonprofits in the area that had expressed interest could not apply to run the program because their volunteer corps had fallen dramatically because of the pandemic, Borgstadt said.
The one individual who did apply on behalf of a nonprofit group, later left that entity and his application became "null and void," Borgstadt said.
That's when the group in Sierra Vista decided to ask the Shadows Foundation for help.
"Our board of directors decided to partner with the Shadows Foundation to work with us to get it established and successful here in Sierra Vista," Borgstadt said. "Once that's accomplished, we'll start another application process for nonprofits to submit an application to manage the program."
The board of directors plans to award a one-year contract, with subsequent years at their discretion, to the nonprofit chosen to run the program.
One of the main qualifications for any interested nonprofit is that it “currently provides services to the homeless and/or indigent community in the Sierra Vista area.”
Other requirements include: the nonprofit must be in good standing, must have been in the business of providing services to the homeless/indigent community in Sierra Vista for at least two years, must be able to provide a resume showing work experience of the individual who will manage the Better Bucks program, and explain or demonstrate the organization’s history of working with the homeless, among other qualifications.