Every year for the past four years, Kristine Wolfe has laced up her shoes and walked 60 miles in support of a cause.
It’s the “Susan G. Komen 3-Day,” an event organized to raise money for breast cancer research and patient support.
Wolfe is one of an eight-member team of women, of which six are from Sierra Vista, who came together this year to raise $19,350 for the Susan G. Komen organization. Four years ago she walked alone, but is now joined by seven other women and served as team leader of Sierra Vista’s very own team, the “No Drama Llamas”.
“I walk because several women in my family and several of my friends have been diagnosed with breast cancer,” Wolfe said. “Big walks like this bring attention and much-needed funding to end breast cancer. I choose the Komen Foundation because it not only helps both women and men by funding research, but it also pays for treatment for patients who can’t afford it.”
Five of the six team members from Sierra Vista traveled to Boston, Massachusetts to walk in the Susan G. Komen 3-Day fundraiser, which ran Sept. 6-8.
Those who walked the 60 miles for the No Drama Llamas include Kristine Wolfe, Misty Briseno, Dona White, Cristina Leon Guerrero and Rachel Raynes of Sierra Vista. The local team members were joined by out-of-state participants Heather Wolfe, of Indiana, and Cindy Culhane, of Hawaii. Mary Hanawalt, the sixth member from Sierra Vista, helped with fundraising efforts, but was unable to go to Boston with the rest of the group.
“We walk 20 miles a day for three consecutive days, for a total of 60 miles,” Wolfe said. “Boston was my fourth 3-Day event. In past years, I walked in the Dallas, San Diego and Chicago 3-Day fundraisers.”
While Briseno and White joined Wolfe in the Dallas walk last year, the rest of the team members were brand new to the 3-Day walk.
“Before we’re allowed to participate, each of us is required to raise $2,300, which we were able to do,” White said. “Between the eight of us, we actually surpassed our team goal by about $950, which is really exciting.”
Along with raising money for a good cause, White said the walk draws tremendous community support as walkers pass through different neighborhoods.
“They hold up signs in support of what we’re doing, cheer for us and some offer us water and snacks along the way,” she said. “The camaraderie between members of the community and the walkers is very moving. It’s rewarding to be part of an event like this, and it’s an experience you’ll never forget.”
The 20-mile routes take a different course every day, giving walkers new scenery.
“Boston is beautiful,” White said. “It’s really green there with huge trees, the buildings are old and beautiful. The city is full of history. That was the first time I’ve ever been to Boston. I want to go back and visit the area when I have more time to spend there.”
The 3-Day walk in Boston raised $2.9 million for the Komen Foundation.
“With the crew and medical teams who came out to help, there were over 1,300 participants, of which 1,100 were walkers,” Wolfe said.
Sierra Vista’s “No Drama” ladies are already planning next year’s 3-Day, when they’ll be going to San Diego.
“We do this because we want to help make a difference,” Wolfe said. “All of us are walking for the common goal of finding a cure for breast cancer.
“From the moment you arrive at these walks, you feel like you’re part of something far bigger than yourself. The whole experience is pretty amazing.”