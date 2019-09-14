More than 125 community members of all ages and Christian denominations gathered at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church Saturday morning for an annual walk to help the less fortunate.
The “Walk for the Poor,” organized by St. Vincent de Paul, turns to the community for food and monetary donations in support of the local food bank at 614 E. Bartow Drive.
“This year, we are dedicating the walk to the Rev. Virginia Studer, who was forced to step down from the pulpit at Faith Presbyterian Church three weeks ago because of health challenges,” said Fr. Greg Adolf of St. Andrew Catholic Church.
Adolf praised Studer for her longtime commitment to the walk, stating she and members of her congregation have participated in and supported the event every year since its inception around 12 years ago.
The one-mile walk started at St. Andrew Church and ended at the food bank.
“We have several churches gathered together in solidarity and support of the food bank and its mission to feed the less fortunate members of our community,” said Diane McDaniel, president of St. Vincent de Paul Society St. Andrew Conference. “The support this receives from the community is truly wonderful. We collected more than 1,600 pounds of food today and we received generous monetary donations, which will be used to purchase more food items for the poor.”