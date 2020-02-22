NACO — Driving down to Naco, Ariz., it is easy to see the existing 18-foot-high border wall extending west toward the San Pedro River across the broad, high desert expanse of rangelands.
While everyone waits on the final design of the border barrier to be installed across the San Pedro River, a look at the two methods of pedestrian and vehicular traffic prevention already employed could be prudent.
Rancher Jack Ladd, whose land abuts the border, has been aware of border problems and fixes for years on the family owned, heritage ranch. He has seen the changes to the landscape and the changes in illegal traffic from Mexico. He is familiar with the Border Patrol (BP) agents who work his area and has been present during construction of past border fencing and the existing wall which crosses a number of washes from south to north, known as low-water crossings.
The Army Corps of Engineers (COE) designed two different systems along the wall from Naco to the river to stop the illegal smuggling of people and drugs across washes where monsoon flood flow debris and sediment in staggering amounts. The swing gates and lift gates were devised to let water and sediment flow through sections of the wall, said Ladd.
The idea was to create a maintenance free wall, Ladd said with a laugh. The idea was with the permanent wall in place, the U.S. government could move BP agents farther north away from the border. Instead, the COE created a labor intensive situation for the agents at the low-water crossings where the gates are installed.
He explained the plan was to have Border Patrol agents open and close these gates, as well as keep the sediment and debris clear of the heavily-trafficked border road.
At the massive low-water crossing, the head of Horseshoe Draw, a double sided, steel mesh, 18-foot-tall wall was installed with a series of nearly six foot tall by eight foot wide lift gates designed by the COE, he continued. Its use was to provide a view into Mexico.
The mesh was supposed to allow water to flow through, but instead catches extraordinary amounts of sediment and debris. On the westernmost edge of the crossing section, the sediment has formed its own wall on the Mexico side nearly six feet high.
However, when opened, pedestrian traffic is not stopped. “When they first installed the lift gates, I could drive my truck through,” Ladd said. “Then, they set the locks at three and a half feet to stop vehicles and put up a cable to prevent vehicles crossing, but the smugglers can still cut it.”
The gatesThe COE expected the BP agents to just pull up and lock the gates in position with a winch on their vehicles. All an agent had to do was toss the winch over a steel beam, undo a special pulley, hook the cable to the gate and lock it in place.
“I was here when they tested it,” said Ladd. “It didn’t work.”
The first challenge was just getting the cable onto the beam and onto the pulley successfully, due to gap between two beams of the double mesh wall. When the agent was finally successful and hooked the cable to the gate, he was able to pull the gate up a foot or so, but the truck lifted off the ground, Ladd recalled.
“The gate weighed more than the truck,” he stated. “So, BP bought a forklift to get the gates up and down.”
And, the amount of sediment deposited annually is a problem at Horseshoe Draw. The massive power of flood waters over the years has carved a 20-foot-high gorge into his land. And, when it flows in the monsoon, so much water comes from Mexico, it is impossible to cross.
When the floods recede, the agents have to clear the rock and sediment out of the spaces of the gates before they can be closed. Opening and closing the gates is a nearly three-week process.
“The whole thing is pretty labor intensive,” added Ladd.
A mile or so west of the Naco Port of Entry, an 18-foot-high bollard-style wall with five strands of razor wire from top to bottom has a series of huge, heavy, swing gates with massive locks. Pieces of the razor wire and “booties” used by smugglers to walk without leaving tracks along with other garbage litter the ground.
When the wall was installed in 2006, it was built three feet from the border so BP could use a skid steer, like a Bobcat, to keep the sediment clear. However, Mexico did not like the idea of anything American touching its land. An extendahoe excavator was used to scoop it all up, but it proved to be too expensive to continue. So, the COE came up with the swing gates installed a few years ago.
While the wall created a deterrence, illegal smugglers wasted no time in continuing their pursuit of crossing the border.
“They just climb over the wall, cut the wire and rope down,” said Ladd. “They find ways to get over the wall and nothing we build can keep them all out. But, it has made a difference in the number of illegals crossing my ranchland.”
Thanks to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and a benefactor, his land is also rather protected via remote camera systems, which alert agents to illegal crossers.
Over the past three years, only 54 illegals were spotted on his land, far less than the hundreds he saw in previous years.
When asked if he had heard anything about what type of barrier may be used for the San Pedro river, he heard a bridge was planned, but nothing else.
“A bridge is silly,” he said. “I don’t see the point to that. It’s a waste of taxpayer dollars.”
He pointed out BP has a 24/7 agent posted on the banks of the river who can see illegal cross border traffic. “That’s what you need. To have an agent parked there is quite a deterrent.”
He thinks any proposed border project should be reviewed by people on the ground to get their input on flooding and the nature of weather events. Years ago, before the 18-foot-wall was built, the COE talked with the University of Arizona on rainfall amounts and was told the area receives only three inches in the monsoon.
“Why wouldn’t you want to get as much information as you could from people who know what’s going on,” he said. “I have data going back years and years. We average 17 inches a year. We’ve had 15 inches since September.”
He also said, politicians in Washington do not listen to what the BP needs are. “I firmly believe if Washington would just listen, there would be no problem with the BP controlling the border.”
Ladd supports President Trump in his effort to protect the southern border and said, “if this is what we have to do for security, go for it.”
He added, “He does some stupid things, but I like him. I was told he comes from New Jersey and that’s just the way people act there. He has no filter.”
The Herald/Review reached out to the Border Patrol, but did not receive a response by press time.