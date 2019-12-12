The United States Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (USIBWC) is currently accepting applications for the Southeast Arizona Citizens Forum (SEAZCF) – a board established for the exchange of information between the USIBWC and the community about the Commission’s projects and related issues in Pima, Santa Cruz, and Cochise Counties.
The Commission is responsible for applying the boundary and water treaties between the United States and Mexico. To carry out its responsibilities, the Commission demarcates the international boundary by maintaining monuments along the land boundary and demarcation plaques and traffic buttons at the ports of entry.
The USIBWC operates the Nogales International Wastewater Treatment Plant in Rio Rico, Arizona – the only wastewater treatment plant that treats sewage from both the United States and Mexico. The Commission also conducts various studies and engages in planning regarding water resources along the U.S.-Mexico border. In other states, the Commission operates international dams and flood control projects.
All board members are approaching the end of their term so the USIBWC has opened the application process to the general public. Former board members are eligible to apply for re-appointment. Board members serve for two-year terms. The Board conducts quarterly public meetings in Santa Cruz, Pima, or Cochise County. Board members serve as volunteers and receive no compensation.
If you have questions about the USIBWC Citizens Forum or are interested in applying for Forum Board Membership, forms may be obtained at: https://www.ibwc.gov/files/seazapp20.pdf
You may also request an application form by contacting: Lori Kuczmanski, Public Affairs Officer, 915-832-4106, or lori.kuczmanski@ibwc.gov or USIBWC Nogales Field Office, 520-281-1832 ext. 103.
Application forms should be submitted by January 24, 2020, so that board members can be selected prior to the next public meeting, scheduled for March 19, 2020. Board members will be selected by the USIBWC in consideration of the agency’s interest in encouraging participation by diverse interests.
Submitted by Lori Kuczmanski, public affairs officer, International Boundary and Water Commission