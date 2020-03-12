SUNSITES — The third Willcox Water Project was an eye-opening look at the Wilcox Basin, its cones of depression, its overall drawdown and the difficulty in determining just how it interacts with Arivaipa Creek, the Willcox Playa and the Douglas Non-Irrigation Expansion Basin.
Keith Nelson, Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) supervisor of the modeling section, did his best to explain in laymen’s terms just how the detailed modeling of the 1,911-square mile Willcox Basin was done with data compiled in 2015 from wells within the basin.
Residents volunteered their wells to be included in surveys so they and ADWR would have a good indication of what was happening to the aquifer, where water levels have been in a state of decline, he said.
Using the U.S. Geological Survey MOD FLOW method, the data collected from the 2015 basin well sweep provided the information Nelson put into a 2018 report on the health of the aquifer.
The Willcox Basin is composed of three parts — the northern basin, the Willcox Playa and the southern basin, Nelson stated. The Willcox Playa acts as a delineator of the north and south portions with its deep moist clay layers extending down some 2,000 feet.
Though there is some transmissivity within the playa of aquifer water movement, it is negligible and has created a sort of barrier in the middle of the basin. It acts as an aquitard, a zone within the earth that restricts the flow of groundwater from one aquifer to another and are comprised of layers of either clay or non-porous rock with low hydraulic conductivity.
In the northern part of the basin, the Pinaleno and Galiuro Mountains to the north of the city of Willcox help with some storm water recharge, as do the Dos Cabezas, Chiricahua and Dragoon Mountains to the southern part of the basin.
However, three cones of depression, one in the north, which could impact Aravaipa Creek in the future, and two in the south will continue to grow, according to Nelson’s study.
The biggest drawdown, and largest cone of depression, is in the Kansas Settlement area and it is causing and will continue to cause problems as the water level declines further. The cone of depression in the area appears to be propagating out to Sunizona.
“You have this natural recharge in the peripheral Sky Islands around the basin, but the overdraft is significant,” he said. “The pumping is so extreme, it exceeds all recharge.”
In Sunsites, the modeling shows the aquifer will continue to decline at a rate of around three to five feet a year.
According to the 2018 study, “Agricultural development in the Willcox Basin began as early as 1910. By 1928, an estimated 2,000 acres were being irrigated with about 4,000 acre-feet of groundwater in the Steward area located northwest of the Town of Willcox. Irrigated agricultural land was generally limited to the area northwest of Willcox through the 1930s and up until the early 1940s.
In the mid–1940s agricultural development began to increase dramatically rising from an estimated 5,000 acre-feet in the mid–1940s to over 250,000 acre-feet by the mid–1960s. Groundwater withdrawals peaked during the late 1960s to mid–1970s when withdrawals were routinely estimated over 300,000 acre–feet per year.
Groundwater withdrawals decreased markedly after the early 1980s, remaining relatively stable at about 110,000 acre–feet per year through the 1990s. Starting in 2000, withdrawals gradually began increasing again and are estimated at an average of about 172,000 acre–feet per year from 2000 to 2014.”
2018 study
Prior to 1940, the groundwater flow system in the Willcox Basin was in a state of approximate equilibration or steady state conditions. Steady state represents conditions where groundwater flow rates and directions do not change over time. It is also associated with initial conditions, which typically represent groundwater flow conditions prior to development.
In the transient period after 1940, groundwater withdrawals altered the groundwater flow system, resulting in significant cones of depressions in many areas within the Willcox Basin.
Between 1940 and 2015, the cumulative volume of water lost from storage ranged from 4.9 million to 6.2 million acre–feet.
Groundwater pumping — used primarily for agricultural purposes — commenced in the early 1940s. Although water demand has fluctuated over time, in general high rates of groundwater pumping continue to occur and have, consequently, altered the groundwater flow system to a significant extent.
The model was calibrated to 2,655 observed groundwater levels and four regional-scale flow calibration targets. Due to the inherent uncertainty associated with the groundwater flow system, historical estimates of pumping, as well as past, present and future recharge (natural and agricultural recharge), numerous alternative conceptual models (ACMs) were tested.
The analysis found:
• The historic net simulated change–in–storage (water removed from storage) between 1940 and 2015 ranged from 4.9 million to 6.2 million acre–feet.
• Estimates of groundwater in storage based on results of the six ACMs presented in this report for 1940, 2015 and 2115 are: 80–97 million acre–feet, 73–92 million acre-feet and 57–78 million acre-feet, respectively. However, it must be noted that much of the remaining groundwater in storage is at significant depth and may not be practical to remove.
• The historic and projected net simulated change–in–storage between 1940 and 2115 ranged from 19.8 million to 24 million acre–feet.
• For the aquifer system north of the Willcox Playa, the simulated long-term drawdown between 1940 and 2115 ranged from 354 feet to 536 feet.
• For the Lower Basin Fill (LBF) aquifer system near Kansas Settlement, the simulated long-term drawdown between 1940 and 2115 ranged from 747 feet to 917 feet.
• For the LBF aquifer near Kansas Settlement and Sunsites, the projected drawdown ranged from 747 to 917 feet at Kansas Settlement, and from 496 to 636 feet at Sunsites.
Land subsidence
According to ADWR, land subsidence data from 2018, the Kansas Settlement area is also sinking at an average of two inches a year and the Dragoon area at a rate of nearly three inches per year.
ADWR notes: “Land subsidence in the basins of Arizona is generally due to compaction of alluvium caused by lowering of the water table. As the water table declines, pores in the alluvium once held open by water pressure are no longer supported and collapse. Collapse and subsequent lowering in elevation of the land surface is defined as land subsidence. This subsidence is generally not recoverable. If this subsidence occurs over areas of bedrock, differential subsidence can occur.”