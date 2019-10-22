BISBEE — Water from a newly-drilled well to serve the state prison complex north of Douglas is now being tested after reports of a bad smell and foul taste was noticed on Oct. 18.
Cochise County serves the prison’s water needs, and public works staff was able to switch the prison back to its former water source, Well #7, according to a press release from county public information officer Amanda Baillie.
Activation of the newly constructed Well #1 on Oct. 16 was tested and approved by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) in September.
The county took immediate action after receiving the report from the prison.
Well #1 line was shut down and the entire water system was flushed before sending clean water from Well #7. The system was flushed out a second time on Oct. 19 after the prison reported continued issues with the water’s smell and taste, she added.
The prison is currently being supplied with water from Well #7 and Baillie noted no further quality concerns have been reported.
“Cochise County provides water to the state prison complex in Douglas via two independent wells, known as Well #1 and Well #7, at the adjacent Bisbee Douglas International Airport. Well #7 has supplied water to the prison facility for many years,” Baillie said.
The City of Douglas is contracted by the county to test the water and has taken multiple samples from Well #1. The county is awaiting the results from ADEQ. Public Works plans to work with a contractor to thoroughly assess Well #1 and to ensure a continued supply of quality water to the prison.
“For three years Cochise County has been engaged in a comprehensive process to reconstruct and expand our water supply infrastructure at BDI,” said County Administrator Ed Gilligan. “The county will continue to identify and evaluate all practical strategies to improve water supply to the state prison facility, including but not limited to, connecting the prison to municipal water systems.”