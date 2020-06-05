“Trying to develop the message throughout society. First of all it has to be protesting, but what some people are doing, rioting and looting stores. It’s a crime! I can define that as a crime. I come from Lebanon and we had some issues and economic difficulties and people tried to protest. They started rioting and they ended up not conducting the real message. Rioters focused on the materialistic things and forget what the real message is, which is to get justice. They forgot why they were there in the first place which is to help people to stop racism. What they are doing is just destroying the economy by steeling from people who have been building their businesses over the years and simply destroying it in one or two days. That’s harmful to the economy and won’t help cops or the government to actually understand the real deal, which is to have justice in the United States and the world.”
Hassan Sowid, Warren
“It’s worldwide, that’s really an impact. I’ll tell you what the impact is, I think the whole of the world is going to be sympathetic with America because Americans themselves are actually showing the distress and the illegality of what’s been going on for so long with the way the black people have been treated. The world is going to be sympathetic, I think, to the fact that we are all demonstrating against the hierarchies that are making this happen.”
Kate Drew-Wilkinson, Bisbee
“ Since the sixties and seventies I just realized this morning that I’ve changed my attitude about that. If the demonstrations were completely peaceful, I think they would not be as effective. I think we need the element of chaos to impress on the institutions that are in charge that anarchy could ensue when people are this dissatisfied. The City of L.A. has just said that they’ll divert $150 million from the police force to help underserved communities. I’m wondering if our Vietnam War demonstrations and the early civil rights demonstrations would have been as effective without the fringe group of people who were really willing to go beyond peaceful demonstrations. I’m certainly not advocating violence, I could never commit violence, I’m not wired for it, but I see it differently now.”
Kate Bishop, Bisbee