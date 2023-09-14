- Bible Study Fellowship (women’s day class) at Village Meadows Baptist Church located at 1407 El Camino Real every Tuesday morning from 9:30-11:00. Evening (women’s) classes is pending.  If you have any questions or need more information, please contact Eva Mayo 682-227-4508

- The Sierra Vista Camera Club meets  every third Thursday of the month, the next Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. Meetings are at the Sierra Vista Police Department. Date: 09/21/2023 

