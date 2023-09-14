- Bible Study Fellowship (women’s day class) at Village Meadows Baptist Church located at 1407 El Camino Real every Tuesday morning from 9:30-11:00. Evening (women’s) classes is pending. If you have any questions or need more information, please contact Eva Mayo 682-227-4508
- The Sierra Vista Camera Club meets every third Thursday of the month, the next Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. Meetings are at the Sierra Vista Police Department. Date: 09/21/2023
- Constitution Day at the Cochise College Sierra Vista Campus is Thursday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Student Union.
- NASA is preparing for the next era of human exploration of the Moon and Mars. The Artemis program will send the first woman and the first person of color to the lunar surface, as well as establish a sustainable base at the lunar south pole. In this talk, Sept. 13 from noon to 1 p.m., at the Cochise College Downtown Center, Rm. G106, Sierra Vista Campus, Ted Forte, a NASA Solar System Ambassador, will share the details of the upcoming Artemis missions and how they will pave the way for future human journeys to the Red Planet.
- Each month at the Sierra Vista Public Library, the Lego Club will explore a new STEAM topic using Lego engineering skills. This program is recommended for youth ages 5-12. The next meeting is Sept. 21 at 4 p.m.
-The city of Sierra Vista’s advanced archery class is for students who have completed the basic archery course or for experienced archers. USA Archery Level 3 National Training System (NTS) coach Matthew Irlmeier and his team of certified instructors will help individuals improve on their basic archery skills at the Brown Softball Fields on Saturdays from Sept. 30 to Nov. 4. Family enrollment is encouraged. Ages 10 to adult. $55 per session
- After three decades of living and traveling in Italy, former Arizona author Jeff Biggers finally crossed over to Sardinia, uncovering a treasury of stories amid major archaeological discoveries rewriting the history of the Mediterranean. Join him in the presentation of his new book, ‘In Sardinia: An Unexpected Journey in Italy’, as he guides us through the island on a rare journey to experience its famed cuisine, wine, rich literary treasures and archaeological finds, traditional rituals, and thriving cultural movements. The lecture is Sept. 20 at noon at the Cochise College Sierra Vista Campus.
- Fall Prevention - Understanding Our Bones as We Age By Dr. Zain Ahsan, PGY 2 Internal Medicine . Dr. Ahsan will present tips on fall prevention. Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Cochise College Downtown Center, 2600 Wilcox Dr.
- Doug Hocking is an independent scholar who has completed advanced studies in American history, ethnology, and historical archaeology. His lecture will share with you stories about Grant Wheeler and Joe George, Cochise County cowboys and rodeo heroes who decided on a special retirement scheme; they’d rob the Southern Pacific. They were pursued by famous lawmen with often hilarious results, giving inspiration to Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid as only Cochise County cowboys could. The lecture is on Sept. 27 at noon at the Cochise College Downtown Center in Sierra Vista.
- Paint your own miniature tabletop figure, perfect for your favorite RPG character or NPC. Paint, brushes, and mini figures will be provided while they last. Feel free to bring your own minis to paint as well. This program, Sept. 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the SV Public Library is for teens ages 12 and up.
- Guests at the Friday Family Fun Night: Clay Fossils, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m., will each design and glaze their own dinosaur fossil. We will provide everything you need to complete your fossil. Space is limited, at the Art Studio at 3020 E. Tacoma in Sierra Vista.
- The New Moon Drum Circle monthly meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 14 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Lori from Gratitude Drum Circle. The location is 7730 E Alhambra Dr, in Sierra Vista.
Tarot Practicum with Mama Dee and Linda Sue: Tarot in six classes. The first is Sunday, Sept. 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Strega Shop, 1236 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista
A hands-on approach to learning the Tarot. Session 1: The Major Arcana 09/17 The Fool’s Journey The Seven Candles of Wisdom.
The cost is $30 per class
To reserve your seat for this series call/text Strega at 214-790-5427.
- Childbirth class for expecting mothers will be Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Canyon Vista Medical Center’s Thrive Classroom in Sierra Vista.
Check-in is from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and courses go through 5 p.m.
The cost is $10 which covers the expecting mother and her partner.
To sign up, or for more information, call Kylie Bourland at (520) 263-3320.
- Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the fourth Thursday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Sierra Vista Public Library conference room. This group is for all types of dementia care partners including family and home caregivers, all loved ones, and long-distance care partners.