- Join the Tombstone Vigilantes and Vigilettes on the second and fourth Sundays of the month as they bring the Streets of Tombstone alive with free entertainment on historic Allen Street.

The fun kicks off at 12:30 with the Tombstone Vigilettes Fashion show featuring historically correct clothing from the 1880s to 1915. After that the Tombstone Vigilantes will start their family friendly re-enactment skits on the streets of Downtown Tombstone.

