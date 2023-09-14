- Join the Tombstone Vigilantes and Vigilettes on the second and fourth Sundays of the month as they bring the Streets of Tombstone alive with free entertainment on historic Allen Street.
The fun kicks off at 12:30 with the Tombstone Vigilettes Fashion show featuring historically correct clothing from the 1880s to 1915. After that the Tombstone Vigilantes will start their family friendly re-enactment skits on the streets of Downtown Tombstone.
- The San Pedro Bird Walk is Sept. 13 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. starting at the San Pedro House. Observe 30-60 species on these popular two to three hour bird walks. Bring water, hat, and binoculars. There is no charge for the walks.
- The Sierra Vista Environmental Operations Park (EOP), also known as the Sierra Vista Wastewater Wetlands, has been opened to public tours on Sunday mornings at 7 a.m., all year round.
Group size is limited to 15 people on a first come-first served basis. Arrive before the starting hour, and sign the waiver right away to secure a place. Walk is behind locked gates for 2-2.5 hours. Bring water, hat, and binoculars. A spotting scope is optional. A checklist will be provided. There is no charge for the walks.
- Manga Mania is a program just for middle school age tweens. Meet monthly to hang out and discuss all things manga and anime. Tweens can share their fan art, debate the best series, try Japanese snacks and more. This program is for youth ages 10-13.
- The San Pedro River walk is usually 1.5 to 2 miles long over easy terrain, including sections where the trail is uneven and rough. They are slower paced than a hike and suitable for most adults and children. There is no charge for the walks. The next is Sept. 30 at 8 a.m., meeting at the San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90.
- Up to 10 species of hummingbirds use the green corridor of the San Pedro River as a freeway between their tropical winter retreats and their northern nesting grounds. The public is invited to get a close-up look at these tiny travelers as staff and volunteers from the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory capture, band, weigh, measure, and release them as part of long-term studies of the bird life of this vital migration route. The public is welcome to the San Pedro House at 4 p.m. on Sept. 23 to observe banding sessions at no charge, but donations are accepted.
- Stop by and chat with members of the Sierra Vista City Council Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. City Council Meet & Greets let residents get to know their elected officials and discuss topics that concern the City. No registration is required.
- The Tombstone Car Show and Parade, is open to all makes/models/years and clubs. Parade lineup will start at 10 a.m. on Sept. 16 at 6th Street and Allen Street and starts at 11 a.m.
- The Douglas Police Department will be hosting the annual National Night Out and Bicycle Rodeo on Friday, Sept. 29 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Castro Park, at E Avenue and 10th Street in Douglas . Activities include free wall climbing, games, music, helmet handouts.
- Sierra Vista’s largest and best fall festival is coming with the 2023 Oktoberfest Sept. 15-16 at Veterans Memorial Park. No animals except for ADA approved assistance animals will be permitted.
All the Oktoberfest fun continues on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Then the Sun Valley Rides Carnival continues on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- The annual Sierra Vista Elks Oktoberfest kicks off Friday, Sept. 29 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sept. 30 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Cash only to purchase tickets for items.
Butterfly Wonderland’s very own Director of Education Adriane Grimaldi, will lead a monarch butterfly tagging workshop near Sonoita. Bring hiking boots, hat, sunscreen, water, fully charged phone/camera and a sack lunch. Cost is $20 for Members/BW Staff and $25 for General Public. Email adriane@butterflywonderland.com or call (480) 800-3000, ext. 204 for location details.
- On Saturday Sept. 30, the FREE Inaugural Hispanic Heritage Festival will kick off at 10 AM at Sierra Vista’s Veterans Memorial Park. Mariachis and Latino music.
From 4:00 to 5:00, famous retired-military world entertainer Luis Lebron takes over with an hour of his high-energy Latin Experience show.
- On October 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the The Sierra Vista Car Club presents the 35th Annual Cars in the Park at Veteran’s Memorial Park. This premier car show is considered by many to be the largest outdoor car show in Arizona and will host up to three hundred entries. Stoll amongst a variety of vehicles, enjoy music, food, and product vendors.
FARMERS MARKETS
- Bisbee Farmers Market is every Saturday at 1948 South Naco Highway in Bisbee starting at 9 a.m.
- The Sierra Vista Farmers Market is every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.
CONFERENCES AND GALAS
The 2023 Women in Business Conference is Thursday, Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Cochise College Sierra Vista Campus Community Room. Tickets are $49.
The City of Douglas: Arizona at Work Job Fair is Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Douglas Visitors Center.
The University South Foundation, Inc. will host its 21st annual Dine Under the Stars Scholarship Fundraiser on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Festivities will be held on the University of Arizona Sierra Vista Campus to raise scholarship funds for University of Arizona students in Cochise County.
The evening will include dinner, a no-host bar, live entertainment and a silent auction filled with generously donated items from business and community members. There will be stargazing at the Patterson Observatory. Tickets are $65 for adults.
Puttin’ on the Glitz, a ladies night presented by Just Kids, Inc. is Saturday, Sept. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Onyx Grounds, 4711 Hwy. 92 in Sierra Vista. Tickets are $70.