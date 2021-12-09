Santa’s Pet Parade. Dec. 10, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Mall at Sierra Vista. Bring your dog either dressed up or not down to the Mall at Sierra Vista for an exciting night of events. The event will include a pet parade, a dog trick contest, raffles, a silent auction, and hot cocoa. Event is presented by Canine Companions, Ltd., a nonprofit organization that provides service dogs to veterans with PTSD and children with autism spectrum disorder.
Comedy Show. Dec. 10, starting at 7:30 p.m., at The Horned Toad. Come down for a night of comedy, featuring Kid Ever, T Dot Kingsby, and Roxy Merari. Admission is $8.
Sierra Vista Sings will present its holiday concert ‘Sing for Joy!’ Friday, Dec, 10 and Saturday, Dec, 11 in the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, 3225 St. Andrews Dr. at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). The concert will feature Vocalise, the High Desert Singers, and the Note-ables, providing a mix of classical and contemporary holiday music. Tickets on sale now for $5 each. Contact Deb Koltveit at 520-803-0915. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Yuletide Market & Holiday Bazaar. Dec. 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Ethel H. Berger Center.Mark your calendar now so you don’t miss the Yuletide Market & Holiday Bazaar. It’s an ideal opportunity to find that “something special” for those on your holiday gift list. Many local artisans, as well as winter visitors, will be showing their wares such as candles, glass ware, jewelry, quilts, woodwork, holiday decorations, and much more. The bazaar will feature unique and one-of-a-kind items in addition to commercial vendors. There are many bazaars this time of year, but this is the best—don’t miss it.
Christmas at the Empire Ranch Event. Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Empire Ranch Foundation. The event will feature its very own Santa. Live music, cookies, ornament decorating and lots of Christmas decorations in the main Ranch House. $10 donation per vehicle requested. 50/50 Raffle.
Christmas Rock-A-Rama, Gem and Minerals Show. Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Mall at Sierra Vista. With over 20 amazing vendors, the Christmas Rock-A-Rama is sure to be fun for the whole family. Admission is free.
Santa Fly-in. Dec. 11, 12 pm, at C-A-L Ranch Store. Come down for a Santa Fly-in. The kids will be able to talk to Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Coca-Cola Bear.
28th Annual Holiday Tour of Homes. Dec. 11, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., starts at Brown Parade field. Take a walk through Christmas-past at Fort Huachuca’s “Old Post” Historic Homes. Each beautifully decorated turn-of-the-century officer’s home will have a uniformed soldier to greet you at the door. Note: Entrants must be fully COVID Vaccinated and must show proof at check-in to tour homes. Purchase tickets at http://www.fhcs.com/historic-tour-of-homes. Please, no cameras, backpacks or video equipment. Ages 12 and up only may enter. Tour is not handicap accessible. Thank you for understanding. For more information visit www.fhcsc.com
TubaChristmas in Tombstone. Dec. 11, 1 p.m., at the corner of 3rd and Allen streets. TubaChristmas in Tombstone returns for it’s ninth year, featuring low brass players from across the state. The free concert will be headed by conductor Mike Moyer from Sierra Vista. The concert will be free.
Musical Performance/Concert. Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Arizona Folklore Preserve. The Arizona Folklore Preserve, in partnership with the University of Arizona South and Dolan Ellis, Arizona’s Official State Balladeer, features great performances by outstanding musicians in concert every Saturday and Sunday. This week, Nick McBlaine and Log Train. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $10 for children 17 and under. More info: https://arizonafolklore.com
Annual Lodge Christmas Party. Dec. 11, starts at 5 p.m., at Sierra Vista Elks Lodge. Lodge members and guests alike are invited to join Elks Lodge for the Annual Lodge Christmas Party coordinated by the Auxiliary. Featuring a buffet of ham, roast turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, assorted veggies, salad, rolls and later dessert catered by Landmark Cafe. Price of admission is $20.
Tis the Season: Gingerbread House. Dec. 12, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Warrior Healing Center. Open to kids and veterans. Join us for snacks while you construct your own gingerbread house. Supplies will be provided. Space is limited — be sure to register by calling 520-221-4093.
The Art and History of Military Camouflage with Glenn Minuth. Dec. 16, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Downtown Center or via Zoom. Today, the militaries of most countries employ specially trained cadres of experts in the art camouflage to use the skill of vanishing and creating illusions. Even airpower leverages it to their advantage. You will now appreciate the historic approaches for camouflage techniques and the growing tendency, particularly in the Middle East Theater, towards offensive and away from defensive camouflages. Tickets are $19. To register, visit www.cochise.edu/cll or call 520-515-5492.
Huachuca Art Gallery open house and Raffle basket drawing. Dec. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 1835 Paseo San Luis, Sierra Vista. Finger foods will be shared from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a raffle starting at 4 p.m. Members will vote for new board members and a few changes to the group’s bylaws. The event will feature fine art, jewelry, photographs, ceramics, and wood creation that would make for interesting Christmas gifts.
SV Glowride 2021. Dec. 18, starts at 2 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Park. This year’s event will be held at the Veterans Memorial park in Sierra Vista Az. Interested groups can register by following the link on the SVGlowride Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SVGlowride