15th Annual Francie’s Youth Piano Competition. Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at St. Andrew the Apostle Church. Featuring a record 80 participants this year, the annual piano competition is set to take place this Saturday. This non-profit organization is making a difference in the lives of the students that it touches, allowing them to express themselves while competing with one-another. The event will proceed as follows: 9 a.m. Level 1. 10:20 a.m. Level 2. 11:35 Levels 3 and 7. 12:30 p.m. Awards for levels 1, 2, 3, and 7. 1 p.m. Levels 4 and 9. 2 p.m. Level 5. 3:10 p.m. Level 6. 4:15 levels 8, 10, 11/12/. 5:30 p.m. awards levels 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11/12. The event is free and open to the public.
Sierra Vista Mobile Home Village Association Annual Fall Craft, Bake Sale, Raffles & Silent Auction. Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Village Recreation Hall. Come down and take part in a plethora of events, featuring craft vendors, baked homegoods, raffles every 15 minutes, and a reasonably priced lunch in support of the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Village Association.
Arizona Folklore Preserve. Nov. 20 & 21, starting at 2 p.m., at the Arizona Folklore Preserve. The Arizona Folklore Preserve puts on a musical performance every weekend through the end of this year, this week: Canyon Currents. Canyon Currents is a Tucson, AZ based musical trio, performing original and cover Americana, singer/songwriter, folk and bluegrass-based songs and instrumentals. They gravitate toward musical themes of Southwest history, rivers and canyons, Americana, mining towns, trail rides, warm personal songs, Celtic and bluegrass influenced standards, and some humorous topical songs. Award-winning performers Lex Browning, Peter McLaughlin, and Brian Davies will have you clapping your hands and tapping your toes. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 17 and under. More info: https://arizonafolklore.com/
Shoot Out Arena’s November Bull Riding. Nov. 20, starts at 4 p.m., at 316 3rd Street, Tombstone. Come down and join organizers for another night of bull riding. Organizers will be bringing in 30 of some of the best bulls and bull riders. Tickets are sold at The Third and Survey Shopping Society. You can buy them in person or online. For online purchases, message https://www.facebook.com/LeannChamplin24. Online purchasing will stop after 6 p.m. Nov. 19 Friday. Only in person tickets purchases will be sold from then on. Pre-saleTicket Prices: Tickets: $10 Oh Shoot Zone: $30 At the Gate Ticket Prices: Tickets: $15 Oh Shoot Zone: $35 Ticket Add-Ons: Car Parking: $5 RV Parking/Overnight Camping: $10 per 24 hours.
Rebirth 4th Annual Blue Night, Erotic Art & Burlesque. Nov. 20, starts at 7 p.m., at The Quarry Bisbee. An erotic art viewing will be held from 7 to 8:30, followed by a live art model sketch session from 8:30 to 9, and the night will end with a live burlesque from 9 to 10:30. All events are free except for the burlesque, which will cost $10.
Bone Dry Beer Yoga at Bone Dry Tap House. Nov. 21, starts at 10:30 a.m., at Bone Dry Tap House. Join this beginner-friendly yoga flow class with a glass of your favorite pour from Bone Dry Tap House in hand. Practice mindfulness and unity with yourself and others in a welcoming space. For $15 you can enjoy the practice and have a 32 oz. growler filled, and for $10 you can practice and enjoy a pint. Please bring your own mat and arrive on time to make sure you get settled into the space before the practice begins. Sign up in person at Bone Dry Tap House or call 520-559-4932.
Adopt-a-Soldier for Thanksgiving. Nov. 25, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at 104 Crandal St. The 111th Military Intelligence Brigade hosts an Adopt-a-Soldier for Thanksgiving event. Individuals and families can host two or more Soldiers for Thanksgiving Day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Any interested individuals must be fully vaccinated.Host families must attend a mandatory Meet and Greet 6 p.m., Nov. 23 at Eifler Gym on Fort Huachuca. Those interested in hosting Soldiers in their homes for Thanksgiving can sign up on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111th-mi-bde-adopt-a-soldier-nov-21-tickets-196181152107. Hosts should print out their Adopt-a-Soldier ticket and bring it with them to the Meet and Greet. Tickets must be presented in order for hosts to be matched with Soldiers. Call the 111th Chaplain at 520-220-1778 with any questions.
Free Thanksgiving Dinner. Nov. 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Mustang Mountain Cowboy Church. The Mustang Mountain Cowboy Church invites you and members of the community to come down and enjoy a thanksgiving meal with its family on Thanksgiving. Dine in and drive thru options are available. More info: 266-3328
Annual Tree Lighting & Holiday Market. Dec. 3, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Park. The annual tree lighting event has been expanded into a two day event. Partnering with the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club of Sierra Vista, the event has been enhanced this year. A new tree will stand tall as the centerpiece of the event. On Friday, the Sierra Vista Community Band will perform at 5:00 p.m. and the Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. Santa will arrive after the ceremony to meet local children and take their letters, while the holiday market and children’s activities will remain open throughout the event. On Saturday, the Desert Swing Band will perform a Christmas Concert at noon. Then the park entrances and exits will close from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. for the chamber’s Christmas Light Parade. Once the parade ends, Santa will once again visit the park as the shopping and children’s activities continue until 11:00 p.m. More info: https://www.svachamber.com/holiday-events
Sierra Vista Community Chorus presents, “IT’S CHRISTMAS.” Dec. 3, starting at 7 p.m., at First Baptist Church. The concert will be free, but guests are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys for needy children from birth to 12 years old.
St. Patrick Women’s Club annual Christmas Bazaar. Dec. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at St. Patrick Church Parish Hall on Quality Hill in Old Bisbee. Approximately twenty local and out of town vendors are expected to take part, bringing hand sewn and quilted items, western themed specialties, candles, jewelry, area photography, handmade Christmas cards and ornaments, leather goods, and much more. The usual large variety of homemade baked items and sweets will be available, and many treasures will be found at the silent auction. A new feature this year will be donation based gift wrapping, either for items purchased at the bazaar or items brought from home. Being mindful of the increasing COVID concerns, masks will be required for all persons — shoppers, vendors, and workers — in the hall.
Around the World in 30 Instruments Concert with Four Shillings Short. Dec. 7, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at Lowell Junior High Auditorium. The Celtic/Folk/World music duo Four Shillings Short will be performing a free concert for the whole family. “Around the World in 30 Instruments” is a multi-cultural educational concert featuring Traditional and Original music from the Celtic lands, Medieval & Renaissance Europe, India and the Americas on a fantastic array of instruments (over 30) including Hammered & Mountain Dulcimer, Mandolin, Mandola, Bouzouki, Recorders, Tinwhistles, Medieval and Renaissance Woodwinds, North Indian Sitar, Charango, Bowed Psaltery, Banjo, Native American Flutes, Bodhran, Guitar, Ukulele, Doumbek & Darbuka, Spoons, vocals and even a Krumhorn.
TubaChristmas in Tombstone. Dec. 11, 1 p.m., at the corner of 3rd and Allen streets. TubaChristmas in Tombstone returns for it’s ninth year, featuring low brass players from across the state. The free concert will be headed by conductor Mike Moyer from Sierra Vista. The concert will be free.
Irish Literature (ENG 260). Spring Semester, online. Irish literature is back, and completely online this coming semester. The class offers a comprehensive history of Ireland as well as an indepth look at Irish sagas, poetry, short stories, and plays from it’s pre-Christian beginnings to the modern day.