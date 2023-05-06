SIERRA VISTA — It’s the motherlode of model railroads, a diorama of miniature displays showcasing 1,000 feet of track cutting through the mountains and canyons of Arizona, a heaven-upon-heaven of priceless HO Scale train sets with their little engines chugging over trestles and bridges, through tunnels and waterways, a wall-to-wall collection of trains upon trains with intricately-crafted displays replicating the ghost town of Ruby, the sawmills of Flagstaff, even a tribute scene for the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who died fighting the Yarnell Hill fire in 2013.
Welcome to the clubhouse of the Cochise Western Model Railroad Association, tucked away on 680 Fort St., which feathers off North Garden Avenue, where model railroad hobbyists have been running their HO Scale trains since 1988, adding new scenery to displays, as 25 club members share their love of model railroading with such an unyielding passion for detail to miniature towns fronting train tracks that at first glance it’s absolutely staggering.
“We don’t mess around here,” club president Robby Craig says.
Indeed, they don’t.
Started in 1972 in the back of DeWinkle’s Toy Store in the mid-70s, CWMRA was hatched when a handful of model railroading enthusiasts were looking for a way to share their hobby with each other and the community. When DeWinkle’s closed, the group packed up its 24-by-16-foot HO scale layout replica of Northern Arizona and moved to their Fort Street location on the west end, which was donated to the club.
Since then, club member Shelly Short said membership began to grow as the club began filling the Fort Street clubhouse with an HO layout with more 600 feet of track and an N Scale — a smaller size — layout of about 100 feet of track.
Craig says the entire layout took close to 40 years to create, including the Chiricahua Mountains replica made from styrofoam and a plaster casting mold of rocks, which took a year to build.
“These aren’t toys,” says Short. “Many model trains can run in the hundreds of dollars per car, especially the engines, making some trains worth thousands when combined. This is serious business. Model railroaders like CWMRA members are dedicated to running trains in a way that closely depicts real trains in current and historic environments. They have great attention to detail and are more than willing to explain the dynamics of railroading, real and model versions, to interested bystanders.”
That’s why CWMRA — which received its 501c3 non-profit status last year — holds two open houses for the public per year. Members love every single thing about model railroading and love sharing every aspect about it.
“These open houses give the community the opportunity to see what we do here and what we’re about,” says Short, who moved from Phoenix with her husband, Marrien, a model train enthusiast who is remodeling part of his back yard for 500 feet of track for larger G Scale trains.
“There are hobbyists and train buffs who have no idea we’re even here, ones who may want to be a part of this, especially those who might want to rekindle the love of model trains they had when they were children.”
The most popular model train scale in the U.S. and Canada, HO model trains’ popularity took off in the late 1950s as toys began to decline and more emphasis was being placed on realism in response to hobbyist demand, according to Trains Magazine. The smaller trains were less expensive and took up less space than their larger O Scale cousins.
With a staggering quarter mile of train track inside the Fort Street clubhouse, CWMRA’s displays and HO scale layout boasts superior realism and detail that are the heart, soul and lifeblood of model railroading hobbyists.
It’s as impressive as the 200 feet of track on a display replicating Cochise County, featuring the Gadsen Hotel, Bisbee’s Lavender Pit, stockyards in Willcox, a grain elevator of Fairbank, even a portion of the San Pedro River running through it.
“You can tell it’s the San Pedro because there’s no water in it,” says Craig.
Since he was 10 years old, Kyle Varley has been an active member of CWMRA. Now 26 and a conductor for Union Pacific Railroad, Varley gets to straddle both worlds of real trains and HO Scale models. He lives in Tucson and doesn’t mind the 150-mile round trip drive he makes to work on layouts and trains at the club.
“I could be a member of any two train clubs in Tucson,” he says. “But the camaraderie here more than makes up for the drive. This club is hands down the best anywhere around. This is one of Sierra Vista’s hidden gems. Any organization that has been in existence for over 50 years is phenomenal. It’s hard to top that.
“Do you know how rare that is for anything to exist for a half century and still going strong?”
