SIERRA VISTA — It’s the motherlode of model railroads, a diorama of miniature displays showcasing 1,000 feet of track cutting through the mountains and canyons of Arizona, a heaven-upon-heaven of priceless HO Scale train sets with their little engines chugging over trestles and bridges, through tunnels and waterways, a wall-to-wall collection of trains upon trains with intricately-crafted displays replicating the ghost town of Ruby, the sawmills of Flagstaff, even a tribute scene for the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who died fighting the Yarnell Hill fire in 2013.

Welcome to the clubhouse of the Cochise Western Model Railroad Association, tucked away on 680 Fort St., which feathers off North Garden Avenue, where model railroad hobbyists have been running their HO Scale trains since 1988, adding new scenery to displays, as 25 club members share their love of model railroading with such an unyielding passion for detail to miniature towns fronting train tracks that at first glance it’s absolutely staggering.

