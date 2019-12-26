MCNEAL — Every winter, the talk of the county centers around a remarkable oasis in the high desert of the Sulphur Springs Valley where a former cattle ranch turned wetlands, called Whitewater Draw, is invaded by thousands of feathered migrants and hundreds of bundled-up fans from all over the country.
Whitewater draw is a sight to behold as greater and lesser Sandhill cranes float, gurgling to each other, through blue, but sometimes cloudy, skies as they come back from a morning of scavenging whatever they can from the valley’s numerous agricultural fields. The cranes begin leaving their 600 acres of wetlands just after dawn in “squadrons” of several to hundreds and return around 11 a.m. to rest before taking off again around 1:30 p.m. After an afternoon of feeding, they return before dusk.
The flocks seem to stake out certain areas and gracefully glide in, landing gear down, and effortlessly drop into the enormous gathering of gray brown feathers. There are no mechanized sounds, just their murmurs. Every now and then, the piercing cry from a hawk wrestles one back to the reality of the wild.
Over the past several years, the draw has suffered from drought. The lack of water reduced the wetlands and the viewing platforms were high and dry. This year, significant rainfall from the monsoon, fall and winter precipitation has filled the shallow lake and surrounding marshland.
Everyone familiar with the draw visiting on Christmas Day breathed a sigh of relief at seeing how much water there was, even though it meant the cranes were nearly out of sight at one end of the wetlands. Those with binoculars and spotting scopes had the best advantages.
Bill and Jeanie Fleming, visiting from Santa Fe, New Mexico, had the aid of a spotting scope on only their second trip to Whitewater Draw. The couple has been birding for 30 years and love the appeal of the draw.
They came in 2013 and went on a tour with Sheri Williamson, with the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory, and Bill Fleming said they were lucky enough to be the only ones roaming the landscape with her. He drew a small handbook from his pocket and noted he had three pages of birds listed from that day, in very tiny writing.
Both were excited to see black phoebes and Say’s phoebes.
Jeanie said, “The place is fabulous for harriers.”
The northern harriers, very large birds of prey with rather small heads, are year-long residents of the draw and the valley.
The cloudy day, brisk wind and the very muddy Coffman Road did not stop a number of people from walking the paths and chatting about the beauty of the landscape.
Massachusetts residents Winton Pitcoff and Michal Lumsden heard about the draw from friends and decided to check it out. Though both said they knew nothing about birds, they did learn about some of the species who call the draw their winter home from other enthusiasts. They, too, said they found the valley landscape “beautiful.”
Down from Tucson on an annual trip, Glenn Yaeger and a friend, bird specialist Lynn Hassler, were able to spot some cranes at the southwestern tip of the wetlands where they were much closer to a viewing area. Their binoculars went up immediately to see the cranes landing along the shoreline.
Yaeger said he was just along for the fun.
“This is a beautiful place,” he added. “And coming here on Christmas is the way to do it. Not many people.”
Hassler, an Audubon Society member, noted the lack of ducks and snow geese this year.
“I expected more ducks. We saw some eared grebes, pintails, cinnamon teals, but not as many species as usual,” she said.
She will return to the draw five times in January with tour groups to share the wonders to be discovered.
One thing everybody seemed to miss was the great horned owl who called a roofed picnic area home for many years. It is the first stop for most people and there have been hundreds of photos taken of it over the years.
Arizona Game and Fish (AZGF) manages the 1,500 acres of ephemeral wetlands, marsh and surrounding fields and monitor the feathered migrants. The agency considers the draw of significance as the primary wintering area for sandhill cranes in Arizona. The greater subspecies breeds in the northern states of the continental U.S., and the lesser subspecies breeds from Alaska and eastern Siberia.
Each year, 20,000 to 30,000 sandhill cranes begin to gather in late October, usually along with snow geese, herons, egrets, ducks and shorebirds, who travel thousands of miles to winter in the unique Cochise County wetlands.
Another bird-watcher's delight is the aerial acrobatics of many raptor species who winter across the valley. Harriers, red tails, Cooper’s, greys, Swainson’s, Harrises, Ferruginous, prairie falcons, American kestrels and more can be seen soaring over fields or perched on fence posts and power poles. On occasion, a golden eagle is spotted, according to the Audubon Society.