WILLCOX — Willcox Theater and Arts is proud to present the fourth annual Willcox Art, Music, and Movies Festival.
The festival will take place on Saturday evening, from 5 to 10 p.m. at Railroad Park. Festival organizer Gayle Berry said one block of the street will be blocked off for the art portion of the art, music and movie festival.
Berry said the art project will be chalk drawings on the street. Chalk will be provided at the free event and the art portion will conclude when it becomes dark. Games and other activities will also be provided.
Live music from the Outlaw Rebels will fill the air as attendees create their masterpieces on the street.
The Tucson-based band will perform until the sun goes down and it’s time for the movie to play. This year’s movie is "Madagascar." Berry said it will begin when it's dark enough outside and will be viewable on an inflatable screen in the park.
Berry added workers at the entrance gates will keep count of how many people enter so they are following the governor’s executive order of no gathering of more than 50 people. Hand sanitizer will be available and attendees are allowed to wear anything they’d like, such as masks and gloves, in order to feel safe.
“To be honest with you, I don’t expect the same number of people in previous years,” Berry said. “Since it’s an outdoor event there’s enough space for distancing.”
Willcox Theater and Arts created the festival four years ago as a way to thank the community for their support. After the first year they decided to continue with the event as the community continued to support them. Usually the festival is held in June but this year it was pushed to August because of the coronavirus.
This year the event also celebrates threatening for Willcox Theater and Arts, and will feature an open house showcasing their new facilities and resources, and local businesses will have booths at the event as well.
Food trucks will be on site for attendees to purchase tasty treats.