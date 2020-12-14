WILLCOX — Saturday night a socially-distanced crowd gathered on historic Railroad Avenue in order to get in the festive spirit as a crafts fair partially sponsored by the Willcox Chamber of Commerce took place in Railroad Park. What kicked things off on a Christmas-related note was volunteers of all ages performing a re-enactment of the Nativity Scene from the Bible, including a recording of the voice of God, a dark-cloaked messenger up a tree, a donkey, happy angel dancers and a live baby performing as the newborn baby.
Immediately following this performance, the crowd shifted over to Railroad Avenue in anticipation of the annual lighted Christmas parade.
After the colors of the American flag were presented, local singer Lena Teeters performed the National Anthem as a calming silence fell over Railroad Avenue.
After the anthem, Mayor Mike Laws presented opening remarks.
“Thanks for coming and let there be light,” Laws exclaimed as an SUV lit up and a holiday tune played over loud speakers and Teeters began belting out “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
Three massive trees were lit up across the street.
Laws finished his remarks by thanking “Chilly, Jeff, Jennifer, Frank, Janet, Domingo” for their help in decorating Railroad Park alongside the festival co-sponsor, Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative.
The tree lighting provided the crowd with tons of much needed light to make out the floats clearly as they came by. Some threw candy to the kids in attendance.
The first group in the parade was the Willcox Desperados Shooting Group, which arrived in a cloud of dust and Old West outfits and entertained onlookers with a brief gunfire performance.
The Desperados were followed by DC Carriers and decorated semi truck in honor of those who served. A small Christmas tree was featured alongside the patriotic-themed paint job on all sides of the semi.
The North Pole utilities crew followed, as the parade host talked about Santa getting help with water breaks or other water-related issues in order to humor the crowd.
Two Miss Arizona Rodeo Sweethearts were the next participants. One was on a horse and the other inside a truck. They were followed by this year’s Arizona Rodeo Princess and the Rex Allen Days Queen.
Nutrient Ag Solutions of Willcox featured a float with the Grinch attempting to sneak in and steal the a Christmas tree from the back of the trailer.
This wasn’t the only appearance Dr. Seuss’ beloved Grinch made as he also appeared to be enjoying a joyride on a John Deer tractor and he could be seen walking alongside a float waving to children.
One of the most inspired float performances was a piece of construction equipment with all of Santa’s reindeers, including Rudolph, being lifted up and down by the driver as if to imply that their equipment was reindeer-powered.
The Department of Public Safety and the Willcox Fire Department were two of the last floats in the parade.
The fire department had a special surprise in store for the children. Santa, followed by Mrs. Claus, hopped down from the fire engine and waved to the crowd before skipping arm in arm directly over to their perch for the rest of the night on the Rex Allen main stage.
Laws and every city employee the Herald/Review spoke to all agreed this was a rather nice event to put on for the people of Willcox as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.