HUACHUCA CITY — After serving as Huachuca City’s town manager for almost two years, Matthew Williams has resigned in order to accept a position in Litchfield Park, a city northwest of Phoenix.
“My resignation still needs to be approved by the town council at Thursday’s meeting, but the council was notified of my decision to resign in late October,” Williams said Wednesday afternoon. He added he is leaving Huachuca City on good terms.
“I have accepted a position as Litchfield Park’s assistant city manager. This is a good opportunity for me,” said Williams, 36, who came to Huachuca City from Pinetop, Arizona, where he worked as the community services manager.
Williams said he has enjoyed seeing the many positive changes in Huachuca City during his time as town manager and will be recommending that the town bring an interim town manager on board until the position can be permanently filled.
Williams started working for Huachuca City in January 2018 during a time when the town was on the brink of bankruptcy. He immediately implemented a number of changes to turn the financial crisis around, including utility rate increases, entering into a contract with Waste Management for garbage pickup that saved the town money, and selling heavy equipment that was no longer needed, to name a few changes.
In the two years he has served as town manager, Huachuca City went from operating in the red to the black, and avoided bankruptcy.
“I wish the town the best in the future,” Williams said.
