Echoing Hope Ranch is excited to invite the community to the ranch for a free and family-friendly event. As past hosts for the very popular Harvest Festival, EHR is now hosting a Wine and the Arts event on Saturday, Sept. 11. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 8344 S Hereford Rd.
The event features live music by Desert Fever Jazz Band. Food trucks will be in attendance and include Smokin’ Joe’s BBQ, Crazy Coyote and Icee Queen.
Enjoy wines and beer from 1764 Vineyards, Coronado Vineyards and Barrio Brewing. Each winery is participating independently and may provide samples and/or sell by the glass and/or sell by the bottle. Samplers must be 21 to sample and be prepared to show ID.
Vendors include 3's a Charm Beauty Co., In Stitches, Designs by Elizabeth, Windsor Brown Designs, Loyala Earth Element, Over the Edge Art - Huachuca Art Association, Okie Doughkie Bakery, Crafty Design Mary Mewhorter and Joyce the Artist - Huachuca Art Association.
There will also be a petting zoo, jumping castle, games, activities and more.
Echoing Hope Ranch’s Wine and the Arts event is ideal for a fun
and free Saturday outing with the family.
Sponsors for the event are Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona and Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, Inc.
Echoing Hope Ranch’s (EHR’s) mission is growth, discovery and lifelong learning for individuals living with autism and other developmental disabilities. The guiding philosophy of Echoing Hope is to acknowledge each person as a dynamic human being and to help them build a full and satisfying life.