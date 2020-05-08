The second phase of work to reconstruct Fort Grant Road near Willcox will begin as scheduled at the end of May.
Phase one – a one-mile stretch from N. Ingram Road - was completed in the fall of 2019 and then placed on hold during the cooler months. Consistently warm weather is needed to successfully complete road construction.
Originally paved in 2001, the road developed six to 12-inch cracks. Cochise County is removing and recycling the existing pavement to repave the road, which is more environmentally friendly and will improve rideability.
The contractor will begin to mobilize equipment at the end of the month, and construction will begin in June from N. Ingram Road to the County line. Phase two is projected to take approximately two months, depending on monsoon rains, and drivers can expect delays.
Motorists are reminded to follow all cautionary road signs and to slow down in construction zones to ensure the safety of crews.
Submitted by Cochise County