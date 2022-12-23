Every year on a Saturday in December, Wreaths Across America holds wreath-laying ceremonies at each veterans cemetery in the nation. In Arizona the event is held at Marana, Camp Navajo and Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista. This year it took place on Dec. 11.

The  event is coordinated by local volunteers, and the cemetery raised money to place wreaths on all the headstones of the fallen service members. The goal was to have 5,000 wreaths placed on a veteran's headstone or marker, helping to ensure their legacy remains alive.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?