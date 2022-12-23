Every year on a Saturday in December, Wreaths Across America holds wreath-laying ceremonies at each veterans cemetery in the nation. In Arizona the event is held at Marana, Camp Navajo and Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista. This year it took place on Dec. 11.
The event is coordinated by local volunteers, and the cemetery raised money to place wreaths on all the headstones of the fallen service members. The goal was to have 5,000 wreaths placed on a veteran's headstone or marker, helping to ensure their legacy remains alive.
“I think remembering, coming out here and not losing the legacy," said cemetery administrator Joe Larsen, a Gulf War Army veteran who has participated in 16 of the wreath laying ceremonies. "They say a veteran dies twice. The physical death, and then once their legacy is gone. To come back here and pay tribute keeps them living in memory.”
Obtaining such a large number of wreaths is a huge undertaking and takes months of planning and hundreds of volunteers. Each cemetery raises money to place the wreaths. Individuals sponsor as many wreaths as they would like and organizations sponsor hundreds as well.
Many of the wreaths are trucked in from the Worcester Wreath Company in Harrington, Maine, and the quality is important. The wreaths that were used at Veterans' Cemetery arrived as fresh as possible just a few days prior to the event.
“The guy that delivers the wreaths here has been doing it for at least 10 years," said Larsen. "He Knows all of our names.”
The wreath-laying event lasted for about an hour, and the wreaths will be collected on Jan. 7. It’s not the wreath itself that is important, it's the spirit.
“For Wreaths across America the goal is to learn, teach, remember and reflect on the legacy of the people who are interred here," Larson said. "It’s not just the laying of the wreaths, it’s paying tribute and reflecting.”
The cemetery also hosted an event by the Cochise County Historical Society honoring soldiers who fought in the Apache Wars from 1849-86. Forty-eight soldiers who have no known grave sites were honored with bronze plaques and medals of honor.
