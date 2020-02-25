SIERRA VISTA — This year’s Youth, Engineering and Science (YES) Fair features 244 projects for judges to consider.
Sponsored by Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Co-op, fifth- through twelfth-grade students who live in the SSVEC service area, as well as students from schools in Bisbee, Douglas, Nogales and Tombstone are eligible to enter science projects in the event.
The competition, held at the Windemere Hotel and Conference Center, 2047 S. Highway 92 in Sierra Vista, started Tuesday with project setup and goes through Thursday, ending with an awards presentation at 7 p.m.
Throughout the event, display boards fill the Windemere halls and conference rooms with projects that explore all areas of science, engineering, math and technology.
For her science experiment, Buena High School freshman Alyssa Sacci researched the impact that acidification from high levels of carbon dioxide has on brine shrimp.
“I wanted to learn about the types of pollution affecting our oceans, and through my research, I discovered that carbon dioxide causes oceans to acidify,” explained Sacci, whose older sister, Olivia, was one of the YES Fair first place winners from last year. “That acidification causes negative impacts to marine life. Two of the more serious impacts are that it dissolves crustacean shells and lowers hatch rates.”
Sacci said that she chose brine shrimp for her project because they are close relatives to krill, which she says are “the keystone species for marine life.”
“Through my project, I concluded that unhealthy levels of carbon dioxide lower brine shrimp hatch rates, which suggests that krill also has a harder time hatching.”
Sacci started working on the experiment in October and continued it through the beginning of January.
“I really enjoyed working on the project and learning about the impact pollution has on our oceans,” she said.
Every year, students who participate in the YES Fair come up with a project where they conduct investigations using the scientific method.
Two high school projects are selected as grand prize winners and will be competing in an annual Intel International Science and Engineering Fair — representing the world’s largest pre-college science competition — with this year’s event scheduled from May 10 through 15 in Anaheim, California.