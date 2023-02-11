SIERRA VISTA — Nicole Lease may be only 17, but the Buena High School senior already knows her way around movie sets and cameras and has written and edited scripts on a razor-thin budget with a drop-dead deadline swinging over her head.
When it comes to directing and producing a film with a tight storyline paced with suspense, dream sequences and special effects — even taking on a film noir project — Lease knows how to deliver a film and grip an audience from the opening frame.
And on Feb. 18, the wunderkind with a camera — who has already won a host of awards and had most her movies nominated for top film festivals — is hosting a one-woman show at The Mall at Sierra Vista that will showcase five new indie films she wrote, directed, filmed, acted in and produced.
She is so ready for the curtain to go up and the camera to roll.
“You have no idea how excited I am for this,” said Lease, who will have three film showings at the Timothy D. Hall Photography Studio in the mall. “I can’t wait.”
She’s also excited about receiving a $50,000 scholarship to the University of Arizona’s competitive film program she’ll start next fall, thanks in part to a recommendation from BHS film teacher Tim Ingold.
Lease is one of the real deals of new filmmakers ushering in a new brand of independent films while turning their shoulders away from Hollywood. Seventeen of the 24 films she’s written, directed and produced have won awards.
“She’s not a kid playing around with a camera,” said her mom, Kristen, a former photographer who has driven her to locations and helped with behind-the-scenes shoots. “She’s not joking around with this, and it’s not a little hobby. She’s going to run with this all the way to wherever it takes her. It’s not ‘this is what Nicole does.’ This is what Nicole knows how to do as well as anyone in the business of making independent films today.
“She’s that good.”
Since her films have won at credentialed film festivals, Lease is listed on IMDb, the prestigious online database of movies and television series that includes cast, production crew and biographies of top actors like Harrison Ford and Jeff Bridges.
Last year, she received special recognition for a film she submitted to the Athens International Art Film Festival in Greece, won best student film at the Crown Point International Film Festival in Chicago and her short indie placed in the top five among more than 200 student entries at the Atlantis Film Festival in California in October.
That’s just for starters.
In 2021, Lease won best film and best cinematography at the the third annual Sierra Vista 48 Hour Film Competition, where competitors were given 48 hours to script, film and edit a 45-minute film. Her “Eternal Slumber” short film took first place honors in last year’s Buena Film Festival.
She currently has a submission at a film festival in France and several have garnered attention at the Phoenix Film Festival for the last three years.
After graduating from First Baptist Christian Academy four years ago, Lease toured BHS before enrolling as a freshman at Buena’s annual Colt Walkabout to get acquainted with the school and what it had to offer. When she walked into the school’s TV studio, she was hooked.
“That was the start of it for her,” said her mom. “It just lit her up, and she became totally absorbed with everything about filmmaking. It’s been one tremendous four-year roll.”
Lease is driven in what she does, not only in making cutting-edge films; she has developed an ability for writing tight, compact prose that has earned her some notoriety in the world of poetry. Three of her poems were published in recognized poetry chapbooks, including a prestigious New York City publication.
By hosting her one-woman show with five films ranging from 3½ to 11½ minutes in length, Lease is taking a serious plunge with a body of work she believes has the ability to challenge audiences.
“I’m trying to promote my work and show this community what a serious 17-year-old filmmaker is all about,” she said. “Even though the show is free, I want to raise some money for Buena’s film program with donations. They really hooked me when I first stepped foot into their studio as a freshman and got me going in the direction I’m going.
“And I ended up loving every second of what I’m trying to achieve with filmmaking.”
At the UofA, she wants to specialize in cinematography with hopes of landing an internship with an independent film company in Arizona.
“I’m not too interested in making a splash in Hollywood,” she said. “That’s not what I’m really aiming for. I want to make good, small independent movies more than anything. It’s something I absolutely love.
“Plus, it’s a pretty neat job despite the dozens and dozens of rewrites and the actors who don’t show up on schedule.”
Lease is not trying to be the next Orson Welles or Steven Spielberg.
She’s trying to be exactly who she is — Nicole Lease — who has the talent and the vision to deliver a film unflinchingly on her own terms with a statement powerful enough to evoke a reaction from a viewing audience because she refuses to follow trends.
With a talent for producing original film and rolling it out on celluloid, Nicole Lease is creating new ones.