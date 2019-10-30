Most of the country will “fall back” and move their clocks an hour as daylight saving time ends Sunday, while those of us in Southern Arizona remain unaffected, other than later start times for football games and cable T.V. shows and double-checking the time before calling family or business associates on the East Coast.
So why doesn’t Arizona observe this annual clock-altering ritual? And where did it come from in the first place? Do we blame the farmers, or Ben Franklin? The Herald/Review answers your questions about daylight saving time.
What’s in a name?First, it’s daylight saving time, not “savings” as some people are known to say. The reconfiguration of timepieces was first proposed by Englishman William Willett in his 1907 brochure, “The Waste of Daylight.”
Although Ben Franklin had penned a somewhat satirical essay more than a century beforehand regarding waking up at dawn and using sunlight instead of candles, he never suggested moving clocks to “save daylight.”
Daylight savedThe move to change clocks was put into place in 1918, at the height of the first World War, in an effort to save energy. Germany actually made the move first in 1916, with the United Kingdom and the U.S. close behind. The federal mandate ended after the war, but returned for World War II. The federal law was repealed again in 1945, and states were left to decide their own rules for changing local times and when those changes would happen.
And farmers did not support the move, contrary to popular belief. In fact, agrarian interests drove the push to repeal the federal mandate.
That clock chaos continued until the Uniform Time Act of 1966, which standardized daylight saving time from the last Sunday in April to the last Sunday in October. Those dates have since been altered periodically over the years, most recently in 2007.
States were given the ability to opt out and have standardized time. Today, only Hawaii joins Arizona as states with the same time all year long, along with several U.S. territories. However, the Navajo Nation in northern Arizona does observe daylight saving.
Too much daylight alreadyArizona experimented with saving daylight for the first year of the Uniform Time Act, then quickly repealed the state measure in 1967. Why?
“Energy consumption soared,” Arizona State history professor Calvin Schertmerhorn said in an interview with ASU Now last year. “In most of the country, an extra hour of daylight supposedly saved fuel used to heat and light buildings. But in most of the state, the scheme worked in reverse: air conditioners had to run longer. Businesses and schools paid more, farmers did not benefit, and parents also resented an extra hour of scorching sunlight for kids since the saving lengthened the hot afternoon.”
Does it work?Studies are inconclusive as to whether energy or money is actually saved with the annual time switch. As for the Cochise County area, it’s logical not to observe it, Schertmerhorn said.
“Non-participation makes sense for most of the population living in the Sonoran and other desert environments,” he said. “Simply put, it’s more eco-friendly in terms of power usage to start the day earlier rather than later. Businesses, schools and vehicles require more energy consumption to air-condition spaces. As the experience of a half-century ago illustrates, most of the population prefers it that way too.”