SIERRA VISTA — The commitment to get kids in airplanes and interested in aviation continues Nov. 2 as the Chapter 776 of the Experimental Aircraft Association in cooperation with the City of Sierra Vista Public Works Department hosts its annual Young Eagles program.
Kids ages 8-17 can sign up to take a free flight in a small aircraft piloted by a local pilot donating their time. The EAA is all-volunteer run, and has been offering the Young Eagles program for more than 25 years.
“Back in 1992, the organization realized that pilots were graying, that we had a missing generation of pilots,” said EAA member Carole Van Vleet, who serves as the local Young Eagles coordinator.
The goal of the program was to get 1 million kids in planes by 2003, the 100th anniversary of airplane aviation. After surpassing that goal, the group kept at it. The EAA has since taken more than 2.1 million kids to the skies, Van Vleet said. The local group has conducted 8,300 flights over the years, she added.
This year, up to 200 local kids can join the Young Eagles program. After their free flight, they are awarded with a certificate and logbook, which provides access to an online training program including ground training and certificates for flight lessons.
Previously, when a youngster had already been on an Eagle Flight at an earlier event, they were not eligible for another. Now, the group provides second flights, because they realize the kids have an interest in aviation if they show up for another trip, Van Vleet said.
Flights begin at 7 a.m. next Saturday at Sierra Vista Municipal Airport, with permission forms available at the event that must be signed by a parent or guardian. All flights are conducted by certified pilots in certified airplanes, adhere to strict guidelines, and comply with insurance policy provisions and other regulations, the city said in a release. No pets are allowed.
There will be a pancake breakfast available from 7 to 11 a.m. for $7 (adults) and $4 (children under 12). The breakfast is hosted by the Rotary Club of Sierra Vista.
Parking will be at the airport terminal, located at the end of Airport Avenue, and shuttle buses provided by the city will take participants to the event area.
Van Vleet said the organization is also happy to partner with Cochise College’s aviation program, which will also be at next Saturday’s event.
“The goal is to show these kids that they can do this, they can go to school right here and become pilots and get jobs right out of school,” Van Vleet said.
For more information, contact Bobbie Freeman at Bobbie.Freeman@SierraVistaAZ.gov or (520) 458-5775.