The Herald/Review received questions regarding the planes that have been frequenting our local skies and runways lately, and turned to the experts for some answers.
Planes aren’t an uncommon sight, but flying as low as they have been recently can spike the curiosity of residents. These planes belong to the United States Forest Service and are housed at Sierra Vista Municipal Airport-Libby Army Airfield to aid with fires across the state and the region.
Tiffany Davila, public affairs officer for the Department of Forestry and Fire Management said in an email statement to the Herald/Review that the department chooses to have planes at Libby because “Libby is the farthest USFS Airtanker Base in Arizona that has a runway that can accommodate the DC-10 and it also has a full service retardant base.”
The Department of Forestry and Fire Management also uses Mesa-Gateway airport, in the Phoenix-area, which can also support Very Large Air Tankers (VLAT) and other large firefighting aviation.
“There are a handful of other bases throughout Arizona that agencies, including the Department of Forestry and Fire Management, hold aircraft at, such as the Single Engine Air Tankers, various types of helicopters, and the Air Attack platforms, etc. Marana, Buckeye, Prescott to name a few,” Davilla said in her statement.
Due to its large size and runways at Libby-Fort Huachuca can accommodate the DC-10, which is the VLAT and also supports the Large Air Tankers; BAe 146 and other aircraft. The DC-10 holds 9,400 gallons of retardant and the LATs hold roughly 3,000 gallons.
“There is a lot of misinformation about retardant that it stops a fire,” Davilla said in her statement. “Retardant is used to slow a fire so that ground crews can get in there.”
According to Inciweb there are several large wildfires in the state as of Monday afternoon. Bighorn near Tucson is 16 percent contained and Bush fire in Mesa is 42 percent contained, and combined have burned over 200,000 acres.