SIERRA VISTA — If you're a frequent Walmart shopper, you may have noticed a robot roaming the aisles. The Bossanova robot in the Sierra Vista Walmart, Scan Lee, is one of 350 robots in Walmart stores across the country.
Tiffany Wilson, director of communication for Walmart, said 50 robots were introduced in 50 stores in 2017 and during that time they tested the robots to see what worked and what didn't. Earlier this year, 300 more robots wore rolled out into 300 stores nationwide. Sierra Vista is one of 21 stores in Arizona with a robot.
"They go from aisle to aisle scanning shelves trying to identify where in-stock levels are low, prices are low and labels are missing," Wilson said. "They provide a real time view of inventory in the store."
If there is a mistake or the inventory s low, the robot will notify a sales associate to fix the error or to stock the shelves. Right now the robots stick to scanning "general merchandise" like chips, paper towels, toilet paper, etc. Wilson said the robot will stick to scanning things on shelves that are in lines because it's easier for the robot to see and count what is lined up.
Wilson said there are two major benefits to having the robots in the stores. The first is speed, as the robot can scan dozens of aisles in under an hour, which in the end allows inventory levels to be taken multiple times a day. Wilson said one robot will do three runs a day.
"The scanner is able to focus on tasks that are repeatable, predictable and manual," Wilson said. "Which are roles we have difficulties hiring and retaining (people) to do."
The other benefit Walmart employees have seen since having the robot is they are able to assist customers more.
"It frees our associates to server customers and focus on the exciting parts of working in retail," Wilson said.
Each of the shelf scanners have sensors and cameras built in so they can avoid obstructions, like people, and has a map of the store included, so it can reroute its course if customers are shopping the aisles.
"We hope this results in customers having items available when they are shopping," Wilson said. "Rather than not having them when they choose to go shopping."