Question: With another new school year started, what are the traffic laws concerning school buses and what are the penalties for breaking them?
Answer: According to the Arizona Driver License Manual put out by the Motor Vehicle Department of the Arizona Department of Transportation, a vehicle travelling any direction must stop before reaching a school bus when the bus is letting passengers on or off and has its stop-sign out with flashing lights. Motorists must remain stopped until the stop sign is pulled in and the lights stop flashing or the bus continues on.
The only exception is that drivers going in the opposite direction as the school bus do not have to stop when on a divided roadway. The manual defines a divided roadway as a road “separated by physical barriers such as a fence, curbing or separation of the pavement.”
It adds that “roadway striping by itself does not constitute a physical separation of the roadway.”
In any case, drivers are cautioned to take care when nearing a stopped school bus whether they are required to stop or not, as children may run into the road from behind or in front of the bus.
Corporal Scott Borgstadt of the Sierra Vista Police Department warns drivers that this law is strongly enforced in the city. “It’s one of those laws where officers have a zero tolerance for it,” he says.
“Sometimes with speeding or running a stop sign we give a warning, but for passing a stopped school bus, you’re going to get a ticket.”
The website of the Arizona State Legislature states that a first violation of the school bus stopping laws incurs a minimum fine of $250, and a maximum fine of $750 and six-month suspension of the driver’s license if committed a second time within 36 months. A third violation within the 36-month period will incur a fine of $1,000 and issue a driver’s license to be suspended for 6 months to a year.
“Drivers have to watch out for kids,” Borgstadt cautions. “They get excited getting off the bus, especially after school to get home and they may just dart when they get out. We have this law for a reason. We just want to make sure that kids get home safe.”