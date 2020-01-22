SIERRA VISTA — If you’ve lived in Southeast Arizona for just about any amount of time, you’ve likely seen trucks with Sonora, Mexico, license plates headed south, laden with stacks of mattresses, or the truck beds full of washers and dryers or other household appliances.
It’s a common sight here.
So, just what is happening? Does Sonora not sell mattresses or appliances? (Of course they do.) Are the prices for such items overwhelmingly expensive in Sonora? (Likely not.)
But the cross-border shoppers are, in fact, often seeking deals between Tucson and Sonora.
“There’s a lot of auctions in the state of Arizona; whether it’s vehicle auctions or appliances or estate sales, any number of things,” said Cochise County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carol Capas. “If someone comes north across the border, and then they go to these auctions, it’s historically been observed that it’s one vehicle towing another, with the second vehicle having a marking on it that it’s ‘in tow’.
“People purchase things and, if it’s a pickup truck, for example, then they can use that to go ahead and transport back washers and dryers, mattresses, refrigerators or anything else that they’ve purchased either at an auction or estate sale or some kind of swap meet.”
Once the Sonorans arrive at a port of entry to return to Mexico with their newly acquired goods, the speed with which they can pass through customs largely depends on the value of the items with which they’re returning, according to Customs and Border Patrol public affairs liaison Teresa Small.
“Typically, which we encounter a lot, these are essentially referred to as a very informal entry where we don’t require any type of paperwork, per se,” Small said. “It doesn’t mean they couldn’t be subject to inspection, because ... anyone coming inbound or outbound can be inspected at any time. However, when it comes to required documentation to have informal entry paperwork, then it would have to something that is (valued) over the $2,500 threshold. And that can be personal-use imports or even commercial imports.”
Small added, “Really, it boils down to what Mexico will allow to be imported into their country, because it’s an exportation for us, but it’s an importation for Mexico.”