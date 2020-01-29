They’re everywhere. One can hardly go anyplace with a good amount of foot traffic nowadays without confronting one or two, peddling their wares.
They are Girl Scouts, and they’re selling the uber-popular cookies for which the organization has become known.
But few people know where their money is actually going when they shell out all the cash in their pockets for box after box after box of sugary deliciousness. This Herald/Review staffer has certainly smashed his budget due to the allure of Thin Mints, and has learned that the Herald/Review newsroom is exactly one box of Tagalongs big.
So, where does that Girl Scout cookie money go?
Since Girl Scouts first started selling cookies in 1917 to help pay for troop activities, the organization has grown the cookie operation and prides itself on keeping funds from cookie sales local.
The Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona’s website has a “how the cookie crumbles” pie-chart breakdown of how the money is distributed. The largest chunk of the cookie pie — 55 percent — goes to the Girls Scouts of Southern Arizona and is used to fund various activities and Girl Scout programming. Outings and activities such as hiking and biking, or archery, or other field trip-type events are paid for at least in part from the cookie sales.
Meanwhile, 21 percent of that $5 box of Samoas goes to cover the cost to make the cookies, 17 percent goes directly to the troop who sold you the Do-si-dos, 5.5 percent is “girl rewards” and 1 percent are area team proceeds.
So, when breaking the bank on Girl Scout cookies, buyers can rest assured that 100 percent of the proceeds are staying local, with a large segment of that helping to pay for enrichment programs and other activities for the girls themselves.