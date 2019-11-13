The University of Arizona recently announced it would be changing its references in print and online media from “UA” to “UArizona.” The announcement was quickly met with confusion and some ridicule. So why did the university make the change, and is it having the desired effect?
All about the SEO
In an Oct. 28 release, UA explained its decision to change its references to “UArizona.”
“We are changing how we refer to the University of Arizona in headlines and on second reference,” said Pam Scott from University Communications. “We are adopting the use of UArizona to distinguish the University of Arizona from several other national and international entities that use the abbreviation UA, which will assist us with search enginge (sic) optimization (SEO).”
The press release ends with a request that media outlets follow the trend and start using the “UArizona” reference moving forward. Some outlets have adopted “UArizona” on second reference, though the Herald/Review and other Wick Communications-owned media outlets have declined and continue to use “UA.”
Scott explained the decision further in an interview with the school’s student newspaper, The Daily Wildcat.
“We send press releases nationally and internationally,” Scott told the paper. “It’s unclear what organization is being talked about by looking at the headline and subject line.”
The goal is not to get people to start using “UArizona” in everyday conversation, or chant it during home games at McKale Center. It’s simply to make the university stand out to search algorithms.
The phrase “UArizona” came from a series of meetings over several months, Scott told the DW. The group was comprised of marketing and communications associates, the paper reported.
It’s unclear what role, if any, marketing firm McKinsey & Company had in the decision.
A $14 million contract between the company and the university was recently revealed by the Arizona Daily Star.
Is it working?
Depends on the measure of success. So far, when searching “UArizona” on duckduckgo.com, a search engine which does not factor in previous search history or location, the top results include a Saturday Night Live skit lampooning the university and its new moniker. But all of the search results refer in some way to the university, including social media pages.
However, searches for “UA” brings up results for Under Armor, United Airlines and the University of Alabama before showing the University of Arizona in the seventh position.
Media reaction has been mixed. Some Tucson TV outlets have begun using “UArizona” but the Star, The Arizona Republic and the school’s own student newspaper have all declined to use the new term.
Because of this, when using a search engine that does factor in history and location, such as Google, using one term or the other returns different news stories, resulting in a hodgepodge that can easily lead to missing a story one might be looking for simply because the “wrong” term was used.