SIERRA VISTA — This week, much of Arizona is experiencing wet, cold weather, including snow in the higher elevations. The Herald/Review reached out to the National Weather Service in Tucson to see what caused this weather, what the totals were and if the trend will continue.
Robert Pawlak, meteorologist at NWS Tucson, said this week’s storms were caused by a convergence of moisture from the remnants of a tropical storm coming up the Baja and moisture coming in from the Pacific Ocean.
“In a way, they kinda merged a bit, and that’s why we’re seeing all this rain activity this week,” he said.
Pawlak said one to two feet of snow was forecast to fall Wednesday night in the higher elevations. The NWS issued a winter warning for much of the county Wednesday night as well.
Pawlak said Sierra Vista had received about 0.75 inches of rain through Wednesday afternoon, although Bisbee’s totals ranged from 1 inch to 1.5 inches
“You guys got hit kinda hard last night in certain spots,” Pawlak said.
He added that the Dragoon area saw over 2 inches, which was the highest rain total they observed in Cochise County during this storm.
More rain and snow are expected through Thursday before the area starts to dry out again. Looking forward, Pawlak said the extended winter forecast is calling for more storms than normal, as well as warmer temps, for the start of the season. By late winter, the outlook is drier, with temps still above normal.