SIERRA VISTA — Jamie Woodmansee, who is currently working as the service writer for Sierra Service Center, is a retired Senior Master Technician with car manufacturers and has 30 years of experience in the field. The Herald/Review asked him about how the climate in Cochise County affects vehicles.
Question: Why does battery life for cars seem to be shorter in Arizona than in other places?
Answer: Woodmansee confirmed that car batteries do die faster here than in places with a less extreme climate. He explains that the average life of a car battery in Arizona is three years, which is about half of what it is elsewhere.
“What happens is when you have a wide temperature swing, like 50 degrees in the morning and 90 degrees in the afternoon, it takes a toll. The lead plates in the battery expand and contract as it gets hot and cools, and that causes the battery acid to react with the plates and swell. It’s a chemical reaction between the plate and acid that generates the electricity. When it gets hot, it generates more electricity and will swell. In temperate climates with less ambient (air) temperature difference, the longevity of the battery increases.”
Question: What are other side effects of our Sierra Vista climate on cars, between the heat and monsoons?
Answer: Woodmansee describes that he has worked with various manufacturers in different states, and that he has seen more oil leaks and related problems in Arizona than anywhere else.
“The lack of humidity most of the year dries out rubber seals, like tubes and transmission. It pulls the oil from the rubber, so there are more oil leaks here than in many other states. This is one of the highest places of failure of seals.”
Question: What are some prevention tips to take care of cars in these weather conditions and stay safe?
Answer: Simple and inexpensive maintenance checks are the key to a well-functioning car, Woodmansee said.
“I always stress the importance of routine maintenance. You find a shop that takes care of you and that you trust, keep up routine maintenance with them so they know the history of the vehicle. If you keep the fluid fresh, you have less of a chance of something breaking down. Oil temperature can drop by 40 degrees by keeping it clean and fresh.”