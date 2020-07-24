PHOENIX — Arizona has one less controversial Confederate marker on state property.
It’s not because Gov. Doug Ducey did anything about it.
It turns out that a brass plaque at Picacho Peak State Park honoring Confederate soldiers who fought there, one that activists have sought to have the governor ordered removed, was stolen a month ago. There are no plans to replace it.
Ducey, who has said repeatedly he doesn’t want to have to decide whether Confederate monuments on state property are appropriate, escaped having to deal with two others this past week. The United Daughters of the Confederacy agreed to take back the markers they had placed in the 1960s, one across from the Capitol and one along U.S. 60 east of Apache Junction.
That leaves only the memorial at Sierra Vista’s Veterans Memorial Park, complete with a Confederate battle flag and an inscription to honor those who fought and died for the Confederacy “in the struggle for independence and the constitutional right to self government.’’
The governor doesn’t plan to do anything about it.
“I want to see a public process,’’ the governor said Thursday when asked about that monument.
Only thing is, there is no public process.
Ducey never set up a process.He was asked about the issue of Confederate monuments as far back as March. Instead, he is now saying that will have to wait for the legislature to reconvene, something that won’t happen until next year.
Several things make that monument particularly controversial. One is the Confederate battle flag, even as officials in the South have removed them from public property and symbols. Mississippi became the last state to take it off its flag last month.
Then there’s the wording about “self government’’ amid questions about whether the South fought the war to preserve the ability to own slaves.
“I’m going to stay with the policy I’ve had through this,’’ Ducey said.
“I want to see a public process,’’ the governor continued. “When the legislature comes back we’ll have the opportunity to put a public process forward.’’
He brushed aside questions of whether the Department of Veteran Services, headed by one of his appointees, could set up public hearings.
“I don’t want to kick the can down the road,’’ he said, saying his focus is on COVID-19.
“It’s important that people know our history,’’ the governor said in 2017 when asked about the monuments on state land in the wake of weekend violence after a racist demonstration in Virginia. “I don’t think we should try to hide our history.’’
“I am not unilaterally going to make decisions on monuments and memorials,’’ he said. “There should be a public process.’’
Michelle Thompson, spokeswoman for Arizona State Parks & Trails, told Capitol Media Services the Picacho momument was stolen about a month ago.
Thompson said her agency notified the Arizona Historical Society which, along with the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Sons of the Confederacy, had placed the marker in 1984 to mark the site of the only Civil War battle in Arizona.
The plaque was not exactly a neutral description of the skirmish. Instead it was dedicated to “Confederate frontiersmen who occupied Arizona Territory, Confederate States of America’’ and specifically to the 10 Confederate cavalry soldiers who defended Picacho Pass against 13 Union soldiers.
As far as a replacement, Tawn Downs of the Arizona Historical Society said her agency no longer is involved in placing such markers. Downs said she doubts it would be involved with another one like this.
“Times change,’’ she said. “We probably put our name on a few things we shouldn’t have.’’