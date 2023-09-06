BISBEE — Work is moving ahead in maintaining the sewer collection lines of Old Bisbee as the mayor and council approved two contracts at the Sept. 5 meeting.
Matt Gurney, public works director, introduced Colton Stewart, account manager with RH Borden and Company, LLC, who explained the technique to use sound waves to find blockages in the lines.
Stewart said inspections of the manhole covers will be incorporated into acoustic assessment data set. Manhole assessments will include a 3-point risk scale — low, medium and high — across five sections of a manhole which are the lid, the collar, the main body, trough and overall condition. Data will be captured and included in RH Borden Online ArcGIS Dashboard with filtering and reporting capability.
This effort will give the city a map of the sewer lines for the entire city system with GPS locations.
Final cost is $71,000.
Westland Resources will update the previous preliminary engineering report to comply with current U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development standards to include updated cost estimates and updates of the environmental report and the preliminary engineering report, Gurney explained.
The new reports will include the Zacatecas Canyon sewer extension and extending the project to include replacing sewer lateral up to the homes at a cost of $107,198.
Gurney has a $27,000 grant from USDA to put toward the project and the city’s match is $9,000 to update the reports. Remaining costs may be covered by a future construction grant.
Mayor Ken Budge and Councilmembers Leslie Johns, Anna Cline, Mel Sowid and Frank Davis approved both contracts.
Residents get speed cushions
Residents who live on West Boulevard asked the city to install speed bumps to slow traffic on the quiet road and the city made good on their requests.
Rather than the hard asphalt type, the city’s Public Works Director Matt Gurney asked permission to purchase to purchase nine speed cushions for $8,347 to be used for speed mitigation during the Sept. 5 meeting of the mayor and council.
The speed cushions he selected with the help of Jackie Watkins, Cochise County director of Engineering and Natural Resources, will calm traffic to the desired 25 mph speed limit without impacting emergency service response time, explained Gurney.
“Emergency vehicles have a wider wheelbase than pedestrian vehicles which will allow them to pass over the speed cushions without having to reduce speed,” he said.
The portable speed cushions will be 7 feet long by 6 feet wide by 3 inches high.
