BISBEE — When life gets back to a semblance of normal, the 2,000 patrons of the Copper Queen Library and the San Jose satellite library will be in for some big surprises when they walk through the doors.
Jason Macoviak, library manager, and Allison Williams, grant program coordinator, are excited that some much needed work in the library in Old Bisbee has been completed and they cannot wait for their patrons to see it.
After the city closed the libraries in March, it was the perfect time to get the roof repaired, put a fresh coat of paint on the walls and install the beautiful new copper light fixtures, said Williams.
“We could do the work without bothering the patrons,” she added. “We still have a little bit of painting to finish.”
Over at the satellite library on Melody Lane, a second room has been converted into an adult library with computers.
When the time is right the libraries will open their doors so they can share the new looks, added Williams.
In the meantime, Macoviak has provided Bisbee patrons with a convenient option of obtaining new releases of books, eBooks and videos via pick–up since mid–May. All anyone with a library card has to do is log on to the website and fill out requests or call. A staff member or volunteer will gather the books in a bag for pickup during business hours. The bag is placed on tables in the front of the library for no-contact pick up. Drop offs can be made at the four return boxes located at the Post Office Entrance of the Main Library, the Senior Center, the Boys and Girls Club and the San Jose Annex. Staff is unable to accept any returns in person.
Macoviak has been keeping up with current reading trends in books including fiction, non-fiction, history and racial disparity. The library also has a copy of the book by President Donald Trump’s sister Mary L. Trump, “Too Much and Never Enough.”
“One family was interested in gardening,” he said. “Others are recently interested in racial disparities and understanding different cultures. Subjects also include the history of race relations. Those fulfill a need for people to learn more and educate themselves. We are continuing to get more books on the subject.”
Other adults may tend to check out literature that takes them away from the COVID-19 pandemic “to take their minds off everything,” he added. “People need to escape.”
CQL also has started offering BBC and Australian series TV shows and mysteries that he said were growing in popularity.
He keeps current popular titles up in the window, so people can see what is new and available.
CQL also offers an “A La Carte Menu” of books in which staff pick out adult or children’s books according to their preferences.
So far, over 6,000 items have been checked out, he added.
To help people with no Internet access, patrons are welcome to sit on the balcony and use the library’s Wi-Fi.
There are also Zoom meetings for various subjects, including one by Mike Anderson on Bisbee’s first pandemic on Sept. 1 followed by Toni Morrison on her book “The Bluest Eye” on Sept. 29 during Banned Books week.
“These Zoom meetings are great. You can be anywhere and listen in,” emphasized Macoviak.
There will also be a Zoom story time for preschoolers coming up Sept. 11.
People can register for the Zoom events on the Facebook page.