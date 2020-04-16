Cochise County hit 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday, according to data on the county health department website.
As of Thursday morning, 501 people in the county have been tested for COVID-19, and of the 20 who have tested positive, two have been released from isolation, the data shows.
In Arizona, 4,232 people have been confirmed to have the disease, which has resulted in 150 deaths across the state, according to the data.
Cases in the state have increased by 272 in one day and are up more than 1,100 from just a week ago.
In Sierra Vista, the 85635 zip code has between 6-10 confirmed cases, while 85650 has between 1-5 confirmed cases, data released by the state shows. The 85607 zip code, which included Douglas, also has between 6-10 cases.
Across the state, public health officials in Arizona’s largest county said they’re seeing improvements in the number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus.
The Maricopa County Department of Public Health said the rate of growth in hospitalizations is slowing. Officials said Wednesday that’s likely due to the social distancing measures that have closed businesses and left people avoiding large gatherings.
The Navajo Nation that spans parts of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico has a large cluster of cases. It counted 931 in the three states with 38 deaths as of Wednesday. Nearly 600 of the cases were in Arizona portions of the sprawling reservation.
Tribal officials have extended their weekend lockdowns preventing people from leaving their homes, except in emergencies, on the vast expanse of land that has been harder hit by the coronavirus than any other Native American reservation in the U.S.
Officials have warned that case data should not be used to suggest some areas are safer than others, and that the true number of cases is likely higher due to large populations being asymptomatic and a small number of tests being done.