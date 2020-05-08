Cochise County's official tally of coronavirus cases increased to 41 Friday, data from the county's website shows. Thirty of them have since recovered, data shows, and no deaths have been recorded.
The number of known COVID-19 cases across Arizona crossed 10,000, and the Department of Health Services said on its website that 35 of the newly reported deaths were based on reviews of death certificates from as far back as April 12, based on new guidance from the National Center for Health Statistics.
Gila County reported its first death Friday. Besides Cochise County, only Graham, Greenlee and Santa Cruz counties — three of the four smallest in Arizona — have been spared from COVID-19 deaths.
The Associated Press reported Friday that Cochise County had its first confirmed death; however, that information was incorrect, according to county spokesperson Amanda Baillie.
"We still have zero deaths, Balillie said in a text message to the Herald/Review. "We believe the state has included a deceased individual who was a probable COVID-19 case but whose test has since proved negative."
There were 581 new infections in Arizona Friday, bringing the state's total of known cases to 10,526. That's the largest single-day jump in confirmed infections as the state's testing capacity ramps up.
The number of people tested in Cochise County is now 1,101, data shows. Location data for the cases by zip code can be found here.