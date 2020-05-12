Cochise County's official tally of coronavirus cases increased to 43 Tuesday, data from the county's website shows.
Across the state, 11,736 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, resulting in 562 deaths, data from the county health department website shows. That's an increase of 20 deaths and more than 350 cases from the previous day's data. The number of those recovered in Arizona is not available on the state's website.
In the county, ten cases are still active, and no deaths have been recorded.
The number of people tested in the county is now 1,372, data shows. Sixty-six new tests were reported over the previous day in the county, but the data doesn't include the results from Saturday's testing blitz, during which more than 500 tests were done, according to county officials.
The county will hold another test blitz this Saturday, May 16, at the Douglas High School east parking lot, N. Louis Ave. and E. 15th Street. Anyone who would like to be tested needs to preregister by calling (520) 515-8648 on May 13 or May 14, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
In the county, 24 women have tested positive, and 19 men. More than half of the cases have been contracted by people under 55 years of age, data shows. Six people have been hospitalized, with one requiring treatment in an ICU.
Case location in the state by zip code can be found here.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.