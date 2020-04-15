SIERRA VISTA — It may not be the graduation ceremony Buena High School seniors thought they were getting, but the administration is determined to give the Class of 2020 the recognition they deserve.
Sierra Vista Unified School District released their three-tier plan Monday for how they will proceed with graduation with social distancing guidelines in place. The plan that Buena High School Principal Kristen Hale said she and her staff are striving for will allow the seniors to take part in walking across a stage to receive the diploma, tossing of their cap and being cheered on by staff. There will be between 500 and 530 seniors in this year's graduating class.
"Obviously no one is excited about (not having a traditional graduation), but this was the best option," Hale said.
The plan includes scenarios for if social distancing is in place (Plan A), social distancing and stay-at-home orders are in place (Plan B) as well as if safety orders exceed what's in Plan B (Plan C).
Under the first two plans, each senior would be allowed to bring one vehicle of family members and supporters.
All three plans consist of a virtual graduation that results in a final graduation video being released on May 21, the day the ceremony was scheduled to take place.
"Trust us that we're going to make it fun and special," Hale said. "The entire staff is excited to put this together."
The final graduation video is being conducted by the school's film and TV class. Hale said there will be special surprises for the seniors in the video.
According to the letter Hale sent to seniors and parents, "The tri-layered plan ... allows Buena High School Administration to move forward with all plans at the same time, ensuring that the Class of 2020 is able to participate in a process that will honor all of the hard work, dedication and commitments that they have made to reach this monumental milestone."
Plan A: Social Distancing
The first option in the three-tier plan is the one Hale hopes comes to fruition and said is what they are planning for. Hale said by planning for the first scenario allows for the other two plans to be organized so if they have to switch they are prepared.
According to the plan that was shared with seniors and their families, a graduation drive-thru will be recorded at the front of Buena High School on May 14 and 15. In this plan, students will walk across a stage to receive their diploma from school and district administrators, while maintaining the appropriate social distancing. After they cross the stage, which will be recorded, they will throw their cap and get their photo taken.
Students with the a last name starting with A-L will have their interactions recorded on May 14 and the rest of the class will have their turn on May 15.
On there way out of the school the graduates will pass faculty and staff who will be in their cars showing support for the Class of 2020.
Plan B: Social Distancing & Stay at Home Orders are in Place
Like Plan A, Plan B also requires a drive-thru to be recorded for a final graduation video. In this plan, however, the graduates are required to stay in their vehicles and will receive their diploma following proper protocols. Hale said if this is how they have to conduct the drive-thru then photos won't be taken. Students will still be recorded getting their diploma for the final video.
Plan C: Safety orders exceed those mentioned in Plan B
In this worse case scenario situation there will be not contact at the school for seniors. This is the school's all-virtual option. Speeches will be recorded and photos will be used to honor the graduates. The video will be released on May 21 and diplomas and other graduation material will be delivered via mail.
Community Support
Parents, staff and community members are encouraged to make signs in support of the graduating seniors. Signs will be lined along the parade route for the graduates to see on their way through their drive-thru. Hale asks stakes be attached to signs meant to go in the ground, or holes punched with something to tie to the fence if that's preferred. Signs should be dropped off at the high school, outside the main fence on May 13.