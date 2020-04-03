The City of Sierra Vista is providing options for the public to attend the City Council work session and meeting scheduled for next week remotely as physical attendance will not be allowed due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Agendas for the City Council Work Session scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, at 3 p.m. and the City Council Meeting set for Thursday, April 9, at 5 p.m. will be posted before close of business today. Agendas and details for how to attend the meetings virtually or telephonically are provided in the events posted on the City’s website. To find the event postings, head to www.SierraVistaAZ.gov and scroll down to view the “Public Meetings” column on the right side of the page.
Once accessing the Webex virtual meeting link for the April 7 work session, attendees will enter the access code 962 159 562 and use the password COSV. Alternatively members of the public may join the audio conference for the work session by calling 1-408-418-9388. Long distance charges may apply.
The access code for the April 9 City Council Meeting is 964 995 908 and the password is COSV. The audio conference number is the same.
For the latest information regarding how to attend upcoming City Council meetings, please refer to the website events referenced in this press release as the Webex link will be different for each meeting.
— Submitted by City of Sierra Vista