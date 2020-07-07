The Arizona Complete Health organization has awarded 22 health-care organizations and nonprofit groups COVID-19 relief grants, including $5,000 to Northern Cochise Community Hospital.
The hospital used the grant to replenish funds after purchasing two negative air pressure machines.
NCCH spokesperson Ainslee Wittig said the hospital saw the need for the negative air pressure machines and bought them for the emergency room and the medical floor.
The machines, which are roughly $5,000 a piece, were purchased in May and June. The machines filter out contagions in the room, making the hospital a safer environment.
“We thank Arizona Complete Health to allow us to be back where we should be,” said emergency management facility director Bill Hopkins. “I wish we had about 10 more.”