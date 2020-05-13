SIERRA VISTA — The city's balanced general fund budget, presented to City Council members this week as COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift, shows a drop in proposed revenues and delays in the purchase and construction of some capital projects as a result of the pandemic.
Regardless, City Manager Chuck Potucek told the council at a work session Tuesday that there are no tax increases in the budget or "use of general fund reserves."
"We have a pretty good budget," he said.
But Assistant City Manager Victoria Yarbrough told council members that the budget "is our best guess at this time" and that in order to balance it, some changes had to be made. Yarbrough also said city officials have not yet received March's revenue figures.
General Fund revenue for fiscal year 2021 — which starts July 1 — is proposed at $36,540,789, a difference of $103,810 from the budget adopted for fiscal year 2020, which ends June 30, Yarbrough said.
The presentation given to the City Council also shows a drop in revenues that Sierra Vista collects from various leisure services, such as performing arts, Kids World, classes and senior programs, among others. A chart shows that "leisure revenue was reduced to match fiscal year 2020 actuals as of May."
As a result, the total projected revenues from leisure services for fiscal year 2021 are just over $1.2 million, while the proposed fiscal year 2021 revenue is much lower, at $679,872 — a reduction of $573,819.
The changes Yarbrough referred to in the capital projects arena include a one-year delay in the construction of an emergency medical services facility on Buffalo Soldier Trail. Construction would likely begin in July 2021 at a cost of about $1.2 million.
Another large project delayed a year includes the purchase of a new ladder truck for the fire department, also with a price tag of $1.2 million, city officials said.
Yarbrough told council members that the fire truck purchase was "flipped around" and replaced with the purchase of two fire staff vehicles that were initially going to be acquired next year.
The city is going to be replacing other vehicles, as well, including Crown Victorias for the police department, a vehicle for the Cove pool, and two pick-ups for Parks and Recreation, among others. The vehicle replacements total $802,000, with more than half of that going toward the purchase of the police cruisers.
City officials said the vehicle replacements will be financed with a 10 percent down payment from the Capital Improvements Fund.
Other "budget considerations" include a two percent step increase for city personnel, and nixing requests for two more police officers and a management analyst.
Last month, Yarbrough told the Herald/Review that the municipality's share of local and state sales tax revenues is where Sierra Vista may feel the tightest grip from coronavirus-related shutdowns and closures.